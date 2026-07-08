Thunderstorms forecast across country, heavy rainfall expected from late afternoon

HÀ NỘI — Thunderstorms and showers are forecast to scatter across the country from late Wednesday afternoon, according to data from the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting.

The northern region will see rainfall of 10 to 30 millimeters on average, with some areas exceeding 100 millimetres.

Hà Nội will be sunny during the day, followed by heavy rainfall in some areas in the late afternoon and at night. Temperatures will range from 26 to 34 degrees Celsius.

The Central Highlands and southern regions, including HCM City, will also experience scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, with rainfall of 10 to 30 millimetres, with isolated areas receiving over 70 millimetres.

Temperatures in HCM City will range from 25 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Bad weather may damage crops, trees, houses, transportation infrastructure and other facilities. Heavy rainfall in localities may trigger flash floods on small rivers and streams, landslides on steep slopes.

"People in affected areas should be alert for tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong wind gusts during thunderstorms,” said Lê Thị Loan, deputy head of the centre’s Weather Forecast Department.

“Real-time warnings for lightning, flash floods and landslides are available on the centre’s website, as well as through dedicated flash flood and landslide warning bulletins. The natural disaster risk level for tornadoes, lightning and hail is currently at Level 1."

At sea, the offshore Huyền Trân Station has recorded southwesterly winds at Level 5. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are occurring in the northern Gulf of Tonkin, waters from Cà Mau to An Giang and the Gulf of Thailand.

Wind levels will increase from Wednesday afternoon in the waters off Khánh Hòa to Vĩnh Long southern provinces, as well as in the East Sea including the western waters of the Trường Sa (Spratly) Islands. Seas will become rough, with waves from 1.5 to 3 metres high.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast throughout the day over the northern Gulf of Tonkin, the waters from Lâm Đồng to Cà Mau and An Giang provinces, the Gulf of Thailand and the southern area of the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea. — VNS