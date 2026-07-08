Vietnamese embassy holds memorial ceremony for Argentine friend Poldi Sosa Schmidt

BUENOS AIRES — The Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina, in coordination with the Argentina–Vietnam Culture Institute (ICAV), held a memorial ceremony on Tuesday for Poldi Sosa Schmidt, the institute's founder and president who passed away in June, in recognition of her lifelong contributions to fostering solidarity and friendship between the two peoples.

The ceremony took place at the embassy headquarters in Buenos Aires and was attended by members of the bereaved family, ICAV leaders and members, Argentine scholars and friends, and the embassy’s staff.

Poldi passed away on June 11 at the age of 80. Widely regarded as one of the leading figures in the Việt Nam friendship movement in Latin America, she received numerous honours from the Vietnamese State and organisations.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Ngô Minh Nguyệt lauded Poldi’s unwavering dedication over nearly six decades in support of the Vietnamese people. Her contributions ranged from participating in the international anti-war movement to promoting cultural and educational exchanges and people-to-people cooperation between Việt Nam and Argentina.

Born in Puerto Belgrano in 1945, Poldi joined the international solidarity movement for Việt Nam in 1967 while living in the UK. Moved by the suffering caused by the war, she became active in the anti-war movement before continuing her advocacy in Chile between 1970 and 1973. There, she helped establish the Chile–Việt Nam Culture Institute and worked closely with representatives of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam and the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Việt Nam in Chile.

After the 1973 military coup in Chile, Poldi took refuge in Cuba, where she spent nearly a decade on solidarity activities with Việt Nam, a period she later described as "an inseparable part" of her life.

Following Argentina's return to democracy, she resumed her work in social organisations, women's movements and initiatives supporting Việt Nam. When Vietnam prepared to establish its diplomatic mission in Buenos Aires in the early 1990s, she became one of its most dedicated local supporters.

In 1997, Poldi founded the ICAV, marking a milestone in people-to-people ties between the two countries. Under her leadership, the institute has developed into one of South America’s most dynamic and effective organisations dedicated to promoting understanding of Việt Nam.

It has organised hundreds of exhibitions, seminars, cultural exchanges, film screenings, culinary events, student exchange programmes and school partnership initiatives, helping many Argentines gain a deeper understanding of Vietnam’s culture, history, people and development achievements beyond its wartime history.

As part of the ceremony, the Vietnamese embassy screened a documentary tracing Poldi’s lifelong journey, from her early involvement in solidarity movements for Việt Nam in Europe and Latin America to the establishment of ICAV in 1997 and her nearly three decades of tireless efforts to strengthen friendship between the peoples of Việt Nam and Argentina.

Messages of condolence from Việt Nam’s former Vice President Trương Mỹ Hoa and the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), which recognised her outstanding contributions and those of ICAV to international solidarity and friendship, were also presented at the event. — VNA/VNS