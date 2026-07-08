More martyrs’ remains recovered at Lê Thị Riêng Park

HCM CITY — Two more sets of martyrs’ remains were found at Lê Thị Riêng Park in HCM City’s Hòa Hưng Ward on July 7, the HCM City High Command said.

No personal belongings were found with the remains.

Team K74, which is searching for and recovering martyrs' remains at Lê Thị Riêng Park, has recovered a total of 11 sets of martyrs' remains as of July 7.

The HCM City High Command said the team would continue expanding the excavation area around the mass grave to facilitate the search and recovery of more remains.

Taking part in the collection of samples and the classification of the remains at Lê Thị Riêng Park, Trần Văn Bản, 82, a former officer of Battalion 2 under Regiment 268 of the Sài Gòn – Gia Định Military Region 1, said he and his comrades had searched the area around the park many times since 1995, but with limited historical records and witness accounts, the results had not met expectations.

According to Bản, the latest discovery was made by combining historical records, witness testimony and modern equipment.

He expressed hope that the remaining comrades who are still buried at the park will soon be found and returned to their families and hometowns.

The site of present-day Lê Thị Riêng Park was once Chí Hòa – Chợ Quán Cemetery, one of Sài Gòn's largest cemeteries before 1975. The site was used by the former Sài Gòn administration before 1975 as a mass burial site for liberation fighters and patriotic civilians killed during the 1968 Mậu Thân General Offensive and Uprising. — VNS