Farm owner prosecuted over reservoir collapse that kills 1 in Lâm Đồng

CENTRAL HIGHLANDS — The People's Procuracy of Region 14 (Lâm Đồng Province) on Wednesday decided to prosecute the owner of a mountain farm in the locality, in connection with the collapse of a reservoir that killed a 13-year-old girl and caused extensive property damage last year.

Trần Quang Tính, 51, director of Phong Phú Viet Farm Trading Co. Ltd. (PP ViFarm Co., Ltd), has been charged with violating construction regulations, causing serious consequences under Article 298 of the Penal Code.

The accused is barred from leaving his place of residence while the case is under investigation.

On November 1, 2025, a reservoir owned by the company, located on Tân Lai mountain in the province’s Tuy Phong Commune, burst, sending a massive torrent of water into residential areas at the foot of the mountain, killing a 13-year-old girl and injuring another person.

The floodwaters also washed away more than 125ha of farmland, crops and livestock belonging to 374 households, destroying several irrigation canals, and ruining another 35ha of crops in Liên Hương Commune, about 36km south of Tuy Phong, according to reports from the authorities.

Investigations showed that the company had excavated six reservoirs on the mountain without authorisation. The reservoirs were not included in the company’s approved investment plan, environmental impact assessment or construction permit.

The largest reservoir, which later collapsed, was 4.5-metre deep, covered about 18ha and had a water storage capacity of nearly 900,000cu.m.

A site inspection found that the incident was triggered when the embankments separating two adjacent reservoirs failed, releasing a large volume of water downstream.

Lâm Đồng Province’s Police have also initiated criminal proceedings against the case, for alleged violations of construction regulations, causing serious consequences under Article 298 of the Penal Code.

Authorities are continuing to assess the value of damaged property, determine the exact cause of the collapse, and establish the responsibilities of the organisations and individuals involved.

Residents affected by the disaster have urged local authorities to expedite the investigation and speed up compensation and financial assistance. — VNS