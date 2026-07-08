Over 100 overseas Vietnamese youth to join Vietnam Summer Camp 2026

HÀ NỘI – A total of 105 young overseas Vietnamese from 35 countries and territories are expected to take part in the Vietnam Summer Camp 2026 from July 12–25.

According to the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, participants will travel across eight localities in northern, central and southern Việt Nam, comprising Hà Nội, Ninh Bình, Nghệ An, Quảng Trị, Huế, Đà Nẵng, Gia Lai and Khánh Hòa.

The programme will introduce delegates to Việt Nam's rich cultural heritage, including UNESCO-recognised sites such as the Complex of Huế Monuments, Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary, Hội An Ancient Town and Huế Royal Court Music. It combines heritage tours with history lessons, cultural experiences and Vietnamese language activities to strengthen participants' understanding of their roots and foster national pride.

The delegates will also visit the Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace in Hà Nội and the Kim Liên Special National Relic Site in Nghệ An, pay tribute to fallen soldiers at the Long Dai Ferry Memorial Site in Quảng Trị Province and the Gạc Ma Soldiers Memorial in Khánh Hòa Province, and learn about Việt Nam's maritime sovereignty. The itinerary also includes exchanges with officers and soldiers of the Vietnam Naval Academy and astronomy activities at the ExploraScience Quy Nhơn.

A highlight of this year's camp will be exchanges with distinguished overseas Vietnamese intellectuals and artists. The organisers said these activities will promote Vietnamese cultural values while highlighting the contributions of overseas Vietnamese to the country's development.

Held annually since 2004, the Vietnam Summer Camp is organised by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese in coordination with ministries, agencies and local authorities. Over the past two decades, it has brought thousands of young overseas Vietnamese back to their homeland, helping strengthen community ties, preserve national cultural identity and encourage younger generations to contribute to Việt Nam's development.

The opening ceremony will take place in Hà Nội on July 13, while the closing ceremony is scheduled for July 24 in Khánh Hòa Province. VNA/VNS