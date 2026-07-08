Trade unions innovate operations to support workers

HCM CITY — Trade unions at all levels in HCM City provided support to more than 3.1 million trade union members and labourers during the first half of this year, with total funding reaching VNĐ3.8 trillion (US$145 million), according to the HCM City Federation of Labour.

During the period, the municipal trade union rolled out a social housing programme for workers alongside a healthcare scheme providing medical services to one million workers and cervical cancer screening for female labourers.

A major highlight was a gathering and gift-giving programme which provided gifts and direct bank transfers worth a total of more than VNĐ350 billion ($13.3 million) to 350,000 trade union members and workers facing difficult circumstances.

During the 18th Workers’ Month in May alone, trade union organisations supported more than 67,530 members and workers with total funding of over VNĐ22 billion ($836,500).

Speaking at a conference held on July 3, Võ Khắc Thái, Permanent Vice Chairman of the federation, said the city’s trade union has constantly innovated to become a solid pillar of support for workers after five years of implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No. 02-NQ/TW on renovating the organisation and operation of the Việt Nam Trade Union.

Communication work has been innovated by effectively combining in-person and online formats and utilising digital technology, social media, and trade union management platforms, Thái said.

One of the prominent highlights after five years is the restructuring of the trade union apparatus to be streamlined and efficient, actively adapting to the local government model, he noted.

The establishment of ward and commune-level trade unions has enhanced the presence of trade union organisations at the grassroots level, particularly in areas with a high concentration of workers and non-state enterprises, he added.

The role of representing, caring for, and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of workers has been elevated through practical programmes, including welfare initiatives, loan support, legal counselling, social housing assistance, and healthcare, he said.

Despite these achievements, the federation acknowledged several shortcomings. Communication work and trade union membership development in non-state sectors, small enterprises, and informal labour still face barriers, while the quality of collective bargaining at workplaces remains low.

By 2030, the federation aims to admit at least 200,000 new union members annually. It also plans to achieve 100 per cent digitisation of membership data by 2029 and gradually integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its management.

Trade unions at all levels across the city will continue to drastically innovate their operations toward practicality, professionalism, and modernity.

Efforts will be focused on accelerating digital transformation and building a contingent of trade union officials capable of meeting task requirements to ensure stable industrial relations and promote the city’s sustainable development. — VNS