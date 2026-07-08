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Việt Nam provides emergency humanitarian aid to Venezuela following earthquakes

July 08, 2026 - 15:43
The aid reflects the traditional friendship and solidarity, as well as the longstanding spirit of mutual support between the Vietnamese and Venezuelan people.

 

The Vietnamese rescue team help search for missing victims in the devastating twin earthquakes in Playa Grande area, Venezuela. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – The Party, State and people of Việt Nam have decided to provide US$300,000 in emergency humanitarian assistance to support Venezuela's recovery from the devastating twin earthquakes that struck the Latin American country on June 24, 2026.

The aid reflects the traditional friendship and solidarity, as well as the longstanding spirit of mutual support between the Vietnamese and Venezuelan people.

It is expected to help the Venezuelan Government and people address the aftermath of the earthquakes and restore normal life of residents in the affected areas. VNA/VNS

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