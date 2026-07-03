Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Quảng Ninh suspends vessel permits as storm Maysak nears

July 03, 2026 - 17:50
The Quảng Ninh provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment issued an urgent directive suspending the issuance of permits for vessels operating overnight stays and evening tours in local waters from noon on July 3 as tropical storm Maysak is approaching.

 

Border guards assist fishermen to gear up for storm Maysak. VNA/VNS Photo

 QUẢNG NINH – The Quảng Ninh provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment issued an urgent directive suspending the issuance of permits for vessels operating overnight stays and evening tours in local waters from noon on July 3 as tropical storm Maysak is approaching.

For other types of watercraft, the permit suspension will take effect from 17:00 on the same day.

Authorities may allow vessels already at sea to return to safe anchorage, but all movements must be completed by 7:00 on July 4. The suspension will be lifted once the final storm bulletin is issued.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) ordered all aviation units to maintain round-the-clock duty shifts and strictly comply with storm and tropical depression response procedures.

The CAAV warned that several airports are expected to be directly hit, including Vân Đồn and Cát Bi International Airports. Nội Bài International Airport and Thọ Xuân Airport were also advised to closely monitor updates in case of unexpected changes in the storm’s track.

It noted that even after the storm weakens and makes landfall, it may still trigger heavy post-storm rainfall. Airports were instructed to maintain 24/7 operations, continuously update meteorological data, and adjust operational plans to ensure safety. VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Fifty years of HCM City: Where green ambition meets an enduring soul

As HCM City approaches the historic 50th anniversary of bearing the name of President Hồ Chí Minh (2 July), a Việt Nam News reporter reflects on a 14-year journey from being a student and parttime worker to a seasoned journalist and witnessing a metropolis that has modernised its infrastructure and green transport while fiercely guarding its deeply compassionate soul.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom