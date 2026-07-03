Quảng Ninh suspends vessel permits as storm Maysak nears

QUẢNG NINH – The Quảng Ninh provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment issued an urgent directive suspending the issuance of permits for vessels operating overnight stays and evening tours in local waters from noon on July 3 as tropical storm Maysak is approaching.

For other types of watercraft, the permit suspension will take effect from 17:00 on the same day.

Authorities may allow vessels already at sea to return to safe anchorage, but all movements must be completed by 7:00 on July 4. The suspension will be lifted once the final storm bulletin is issued.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) ordered all aviation units to maintain round-the-clock duty shifts and strictly comply with storm and tropical depression response procedures.

The CAAV warned that several airports are expected to be directly hit, including Vân Đồn and Cát Bi International Airports. Nội Bài International Airport and Thọ Xuân Airport were also advised to closely monitor updates in case of unexpected changes in the storm’s track.

It noted that even after the storm weakens and makes landfall, it may still trigger heavy post-storm rainfall. Airports were instructed to maintain 24/7 operations, continuously update meteorological data, and adjust operational plans to ensure safety. VNA/VNS