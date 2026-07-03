Ministry orders dyke protection as storm Maysak heads to north, north central regions

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on Friday issued an urgent dispatch to authorities of Quảng Ninh, Hải Phòng, Hưng Yên, Ninh Bình, and Thanh Hoá, ordering immediate action to safeguard dike system from tropical storm Maysak and the risk of post-storm flooding.

The tropical depression intensified into the first storm of Việt Nam's 2026 typhoon season, internationally named Maysak, on July 3 morning, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

At 10:00 the same day, the storm’s centre sat roughly 90km south of China’s Hainan island, packing maximum sustained winds of 62-88 kph. Forecasters said it is set to move into the Gulf of Tonkin and affect northeastern Việt Nam in the coming days.

The ministry told local authorities to strictly comply with an urgent dispatch on storm and flood preparedness issued by the National Civil Defence Steering Committee the same day.

Local authorities were ordered to pool personnel, equipment and emergency supplies for dyke protection, carry out on-site inspections of readiness measures, and stay prepared to respond to any incidents.

They must closely track the storm’s path, rainfall and the condition of dyke networks, and report any damage or emergencies immediately to the ministry via the Việt Nam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority for a coordinated response.

Separately, the Hưng Yên provincial People’s Committee imposed an emergency sea ban effective on 4pm on July 3, barring all vessels from sailing and suspending fishing, aquaculture and all other activities in estuaries, coastal waters and offshore areas.

Quảng Ninh and Ninh Bình provinces have also banned all maritime activities from 12pm and 2pm respectively today as Typhoon Maysak turns northward, and one fisherman went missing. — VNS