Ceremony held to celebrate 35 of Việt Nam News

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam News and Law today holds a ceremony marking the 35th anniversary of the publication of the first issue of Việt Nam News – the national foreign service newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency (June 17, 1991 – June 17, 2026).

The event is taking place at the Vietnam News Agency Headquarters in Hà Nội with the participation of leaders of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the Vietnam News Agency, the Vietnam Journalists’ Association, as well as representatives of diplomatic missions, international organisations, partners, contributors, readers and generations of staff, reporters and editors of Việt Nam News and Law.

In 1991, the first issue of Việt Nam News reached readers at a time when Việt Nam had just emerged from the early years of the Đổi mới (Renewal) process and was implementing strategic directions aimed at developing the economy, expanding foreign relations and promoting regional and international integration.

The newspaper’s establishment was a strategic decision by the Vietnam News Agency, aimed at pioneering efforts to convey the image of a transformative, dynamic and responsible Việt Nam to the international community.

From a traditional print newspaper at its inception, Việt Nam News has become a multimedia platform reaching readers in more than 200 countries and territories, further consolidating its position as a leading external publication serving the country's goals of reform, international integration and development. — VNS