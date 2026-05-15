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Caring for labourers

May 15, 2026 - 11:29
Labourers are an important part of Việt Nam's economic development, which is why caring for their mental and physical wellbeing is among the country's longstanding traditions. The ongoing Workers' Month is being held across HCM City with a wide range of welfare activities to honour them.

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