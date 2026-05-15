Caring for labourers

Labourers are an important part of Việt Nam's economic development, which is why caring for their mental and physical wellbeing is among the country's longstanding traditions. The ongoing Workers' Month is being held across HCM City with a wide range of welfare activities to honour them.
A three-year trial of electronic fishing logbooks on offshore vessels by HCM City has begun to deliver tangible results, helping modernise fisheries management, improve data transparency and strengthen control over fishing activities.
Hà Nội has approved a century-long master plan to remake the capital as a green, smart, globally competitive city anchored by the Red River and powered by transit, digital governance and cultural preservation.
According to the trial panel, the case was particularly serious, infringing upon national security, posing a danger to society and adversely affecting public security and social order, thus requiring strict punishment to serve as a deterrent and preventive measure.