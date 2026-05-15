Việt Nam, Laos police bust cross-border drug rings, seize 23kg of narcotics

THANH HÓA — Police in Việt Nam's Thanh Hóa Province and their counterparts in Laos' Huaphanh Province have cracked two transnational drug trafficking cases, arresting four suspects and seizing 23.4kg of narcotics and precursor chemicals, authorities announced on Thursday.

The joint operation netted more than 26,000 synthetic drug tablets, 2.5 bars of heroin, 3.1kg of liquid methamphetamine, 4.5kg of kratom leaves containing methamphetamine and 12kg of heroin precursor chemicals. Officers also confiscated a firearm.

Suspects told investigators they had used passenger buses and delivery couriers to move drugs from the Golden Triangle region and the Laotian capital, Vientiane, to Huaphanh Province before smuggling them across the border into Việt Nam.

Since September 2025, the two provincial police forces have jointly uncovered two cross-border trafficking networks and made arrests in 14 cases involving 19 suspects connected to the transport and sale of illegal drugs from Laos into Thanh Hóa.

Senior Lt. Gen. Nguyễn Văn Long, Deputy Minister of Public Security, has sent a commendation letter to Thanh Hóa's provincial police, praising officers for their professionalism and courage in international counternarcotics cooperation. — VNS