Growing with the country: 85 years of the Hồ Chí Minh Young Pioneers Organisation

On May 15, 1941, at Pác Bó in the northern province of Cao Bằng, the National Salvation Children's Organisation, the predecessor of today’s Hồ Chí Minh Young Pioneers Organisation, was founded under the leadership of President Hồ Chí Minh.

Over the past 85 years, the organisation has grown into a familiar institution for more than 15 million of children aged 9 to 15 across Việt Nam, helping to educate and inspire generations through activities aimed at fostering character, community spirit and aspirations for the future.

The Hồ Chí Minh Young Pioneers Organisation is playing an increasingly important role in helping children access new knowledge and develop creative thinking skills.

This photo essay commemorates the 85th anniversary of the Hồ Chí Minh Young Pioneers Organisation, tracing the journey of a movement whose members have, in the words of its enduring slogan, “Grown up with the Country.” VNS