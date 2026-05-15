Growing with the country: 85 years of the Hồ Chí Minh Young Pioneers Organisation

|YOUTH HONOUR: President Tô Lâm meets outstanding young people who are children of police officers on May 28, 2024. VNA/VNS Photo Nhan Sáng
On May 15, 1941, at Pác Bó in the northern province of Cao Bằng, the National Salvation Children's Organisation, the predecessor of today’s Hồ Chí Minh Young Pioneers Organisation, was founded under the leadership of President Hồ Chí Minh.
|SCARF HONOUR: President Hồ Chí Minh places a red scarf around the neck of a schoolgirl in Hà Nội during celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party in 1960. VNA/VNS File Photo
Over the past 85 years, the organisation has grown into a familiar institution for more than 15 million of children aged 9 to 15 across Việt Nam, helping to educate and inspire generations through activities aimed at fostering character, community spirit and aspirations for the future.
The Hồ Chí Minh Young Pioneers Organisation is playing an increasingly important role in helping children access new knowledge and develop creative thinking skills.
|YOUTH VOICE: National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn meets child delegates attending the second mock Children’s National Assembly session in Hà Nội on September 29, 2024. VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất
This photo essay commemorates the 85th anniversary of the Hồ Chí Minh Young Pioneers Organisation, tracing the journey of a movement whose members have, in the words of its enduring slogan, “Grown up with the Country.” VNS
|RICE RISE: Young Pioneers from Vĩnh Kim Commune, Vĩnh Linh District, Quảng Trị Province take part in rice planting experiments in May 1959. VNA/VNS File Photo
|GREEN TIDE: Young Pioneers from An Vĩnh Primary School take part in a beach clean-up campaign aimed at protecting the environment in the green and clean Lý Sơn Special Economic Zone. VNA/VNS Photo Phan Phương
|STEM SPARK: Students explore the experiential and creative area of Trưng Vương Secondary School during the 2023–24 STEM Information Technology Festival themed Promoting Digital Transformation and STEM Education Towards Smart Education. VNA/VNS Photo
|ROBO RISE: The 2026 Bắc Ninh Provincial Robocon Competition, themed Bắc Ninh Takes Flight, attracted more than 1,760 contestants aged 9 to 18 from across the province. VNA/VNS Photo
|YOUTH BRIDGE: High school students take part in the Youth Ambassadors 2023 exchange programme, marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Japan. VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Tuân