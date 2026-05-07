Đồng Phú Ward hits the ground running as new urban government model takes effect

ĐỒNG NAI — Administrative services in Đồng Phú Ward in Đồng Nai City have remained smooth and efficient after the locality officially transitioned from a commune to a ward on April 30.

On April 30, the Đồng Nai City Party Committee officially announced the establishment of 10 new wards in the city, including Đồng Phú, after it was mandated by the National Assembly Standing Committee through Resolution No 237/NQ-UBTVQH16 issued on April 14.

Đồng Phú Ward was established by reorganising the former Đồng Phú Commune.

Since the start of this week, the ward’s Public Administrative Service Centre has been processing administrative procedures smoothly, with large numbers of people coming especially for property documents, land-use right transfers, and document certification.

The launch of the ward-level urban government model was expected to increase public workers’ workloads, but operations at the centre have remained stable, with staff continuing to receive, guide, and process applications.

Lê Thị Anh Thư, a resident of Đồng Phú Ward, said she visited the centre to complete land-related procedures after the April 30-May 1 holidays.

“Usually, the first mornings of the week are very crowded. However, because I had already submitted my documents online, I only needed to visit to provide additional papers and wait to complete the tax obligations.”

With professional support from the centre’s staff, she was able to complete her procedures quickly, she said.

Võ Công Hoàng, who visited the centre for land-use rights transfer, said: “I think the officials here are very enthusiastic, and the instruction boards are very clear.

“I hope procedures can be further simplified in future so that applications can be processed more quickly.”

Not only local residents, but also people from neighbouring areas have been coming to the centre to complete administrative procedures.

Nguyễn Văn Nhật Duật of Bình Phước Ward sought to process land documents.

The centre has standardised administrative procedures to Level 4 online public service standards, currently the highest, allowing the public to submit applications, make payments, and receive results entirely online in many cases.

Phạm Tân, its deputy director, said it has reviewed all documents related to administrative procedures while updating and adjusting forms under the new regulations.

“Procedures implemented through the public service portal have made receipt and processing more convenient, reducing waiting times for applicants.”

The centre will promote information technology applications, improve staff quality, and increase communication activities to familiarise the public with online administrative services.

In 2025, Đồng Phú’s index assessing the quality of digital administrative and public services provided to citizens and businesses consistently ranked among the top 10 communes, wards, departments, and sectors in the province, according to the centre.

The ward has a natural area of 138.66sq.km and a population of 39,213.

It has an important transport position, with National Highway 14 and Provincial Road 741 connecting the area with the Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) region and HCM City. — VNS