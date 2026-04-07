UK teenager's tragic death gives life to critically ill patients

Paul Kennedy & Thu Van

HÀ NỘI — The parents of a teenager from the UK killed after a motorbike accident while travelling on the famous Hà Giang Loop in northern Việt Nam have donated her organs for transplants, saving the lives of three critically ill Vietnamese patients.

Orla Wates, 19, from London, was travelling around South East Asia before starting a degree at Durham University in the UK.

But last week her life was tragically cut short after falling from a motorbike in northern Việt Nam.

She was rushed to Hà Nội’s Việt Đức University Hospital but lost her fight for life on April 2.

Her parents, Andy and Mic Mac Wates, made the decision to allow her organs to be used to help other patients at the hospital.

“Orla was beautiful, independent and very funny, with a sharp wit,” her mother told Việt Nam News.

“She loved to look good and lived life to the full.”

A representative from the Việt Đức University Hospital added: “In the face of profound grief, her family made a deeply compassionate decision that transcended nationality and race - to donate her organs, giving others a chance at life.

“The act has moved many, as her gift now offers hope to patients suffering from organ failure in Việt Nam.

“One journey has come to an end, but her life continues quietly and resiliently in others who have been given a second chance.”

Orla's liver and two kidneys were transplanted to patients at the hospital.

In recognition of her parents’ brave act, the Minister of Health wrote a letter expressing heartfelt condolences and sincere gratitude for their remarkable humanitarian gesture.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but it is understood that Orla was riding pillion on the back of a motorcycle when the driver lost control.

Orla was thrown to the ground but was then run over by an oncoming truck, causing extensive injuries.

Despite the best efforts of doctors at the Intensive Care Unit, the teenager passed away with her parents at her bedside.

Orla’s mother said her family can take comfort knowing their daughter is ‘living on’ after her organs were used to save lives.

She added: “We would like to thank Dr Trịnh Văn Đồng and the ICU team at the hospital who cared for Orla.

“At this extremely difficult time for our family, we chose to donate Orla’s organs, as we believe that if there were a way to give opportunity to others, this is what Orla would have wanted.

“Knowing that she is living on through them brings us great comfort.”

After her death, her father Andy told Việt Đức University Hospital's Facebook page: "Việt Nam was a country she loved, so to give back to Việt Nam is very important to us."

Her mother added: "She had the best time here and she was loving every minute of it. So it is our way of thanking you."

Although organ transplants are not as common in Việt Nam as they are in other countries, particularly in the West, great strides are being made.

Since the first transplant was carried out in Việt Nam, thousands of patients suffering from serious diseases of the heart, lungs, liver, kidneys and pancreas have made recoveries thanks to organ transplantation.

The Hà Giang Loop is a 350-400km motorbike adventure popular with young travellers visiting the country.

Tours usually take between three and four days, with riders passing through the Đồng Văn Karst Plateau UNESCO Global Geopark.

It features steep mountains, deep valleys, rice terraces and dramatic passes like Mã Pì Lèng. — VNS