Hồ Tràm - Long Thành Airport expressway proposed to build as urgent need

HCM CITY — The Department of Construction of HCM City has submitted a proposal to the People’s Committee to proceed with the investment procedures for the Hồ Tràm – Long Thành International Airport urban expressway project as a "project with urgent requirements for immediate implementation".

According to the planning, the expressway which has a total length of 42km with a minimum of six lanes will have its starting point at the intersection with HCM City's Ring Road 4 and Provincial Road 991, and its end point at the intersection with Provincial Road 994 –Vũng Tàu - Bình Châu coastal road.

The Department of Construction said that Masterise Company has completed the project’s proposal in mid-March.

At present, relating ministries and agencies have been evaluating the company’s proposal.

The road will pass through communes and wards of Tân Thành, Kim Long, Ngãi Giao, Nghĩa Thành, Bình Giã, Xuân Sơn, Hồ Tràm and Xuyên Mộc of HCM City.

The initial investment is estimated about VNĐ51 trillion (over US$1.9 billion) at one time. The project is scheduled to be completed next year.

However, the Department of Construction said that it is difficult to meet the deadline.

Therefore, implementing the project as a "project with urgent implementation requirements" is essential to minimise the completion time.

Currently, important national projects with regional connectivity are being urgently completed including Biên Hoà - Vũng Tàu Expressway to be completed in 2026; Bến Lức - Long Thành Expressway - in 2026; HCM City Ring Road 4 - in 2028.

Therefore, investing in the Hồ Tràm - Long Thành Airport Expressway to connect key projects and ensure the synchronised and efficient operation of Long Thành Airport is very necessary and urgent, said the department. — VNS