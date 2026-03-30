Foreign Trade University announces establishment of research lab, first in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The Foreign Trade University (FTU) has announced the establishment of the FTU Research Lab (FRL), reaffirming its pioneering position as the first university in Việt Nam’s economics and business education sector to adopt this model.

The initiative is designed to create a research environment aligned with international standards, expand global academic partnerships, strengthen institutional research capacity and enhance the quality and impact of scholarly output.

Speaking at the event, FTU President Phạm Thu Hương reaffirmed that investment in science, technology and innovation has been FTU’s key strategic vision in recent years.

“FTU has gradually built a dynamic ecosystem supported by a young, dynamic, creative academic workforce and a strong network of partners, including government agencies, organisations, enterprises and scholars at home and abroad. Research outcomes have steadily improved in both quantity and quality, with increasing application and transfer into reality. These efforts reflect the spirit of Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on the development of science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation, which highlights the role of higher education institutions as research and innovation centres,” Hương remarked.

To become one of the region’s leading universities, FTU launched the FTU Research Lab (FRL) as a new academic platform for research ideas and scholars from Việt Nam and around the world to converge in an open, interdisciplinary and innovation-oriented environment that respects academic freedom.

The lab is expected to identify, nurture and develop promising scholars capable of conducting high-quality, internationally benchmarked research that generates positive impact and contributes to Việt Nam’s sustainable development in the years ahead.

The lab is also envisioned as a platform for mobilising domestic and international resources from universities, research institutes, organisations, enterprises, experts and scholars to advance research and knowledge transfer.

Dr Nguyễn Ngọc Anh, Director and Chief Economist of the Centre for Policy Research and Development (DEPOCEN), has been appointed as director of the FTU Research Lab (FRL).

On this occasion, FTU also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Society of Việt Nam Economists (ISVE), a global academic network connecting Vietnamese economists and researchers worldwide, to support the research activities of the FTU Research Lab (FRL).

The establishment of the FTU Research Lab (FRL) underscores FTU’s strong commitment to improving the quality of research, education and community service, thereby enhancing its academic reputation and standing within both the national and international scientific communities. — VNS