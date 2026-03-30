Hà Tĩnh fishermen haul in bumper catches at peak season

HÀ TĨNH As March draws to a close, the coastal communes of Hà Tĩnh province are buzzing with activity. The fishing season is now in full swing, and the atmosphere at local wharves is electric with the energy of a successful harvest.

From the earliest hours of the morning, a steady stream of vessels can be seen returning to shore, their hulls heavy with a diverse array of seafood. This year’s catches include a rich variety of herring, sardines, flounder, shrimp, and flower crabs.

Herring, in particular, is currently at its peak. Yields have remained impressively stable, with many boats bringing in anywhere from several hundred kilograms to nearly one ton of fish per trip.

With market prices for herring currently ranging between VNĐ15,000 and VNĐ200,000 per kg ($0.59 - $7.86), these bountiful hauls are providing a significant economic boost for local families, rewarding their hard work and dedication to the sea. VNS

Boats return with abundant catches during the peak fishing season in Hà Tĩnh Province’s coastal communes in late March.