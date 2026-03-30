Hà Tĩnh fishermen haul in bumper catches at peak season

HÀ TĨNH As March draws to a close, the coastal communes of Hà Tĩnh province are buzzing with activity. The fishing season is now in full swing, and the atmosphere at local wharves is electric with the energy of a successful harvest.
From the earliest hours of the morning, a steady stream of vessels can be seen returning to shore, their hulls heavy with a diverse array of seafood. This year’s catches include a rich variety of herring, sardines, flounder, shrimp, and flower crabs.
Herring, in particular, is currently at its peak. Yields have remained impressively stable, with many boats bringing in anywhere from several hundred kilograms to nearly one ton of fish per trip.
With market prices for herring currently ranging between VNĐ15,000 and VNĐ200,000 per kg ($0.59 - $7.86), these bountiful hauls are providing a significant economic boost for local families, rewarding their hard work and dedication to the sea. VNS
Boats return with abundant catches during the peak fishing season in Hà Tĩnh Province’s coastal communes in late March.
|Fishing boats from Tiên Diên Commune return to shore after a night at sea. VNA/VNS Photos
|Starting around 7 am, the beach at Tiên Diên Commune is bustling with arriving vessels.
|Fishermen untangle nets full of fish immediately upon returning to shore.
|Fishing boats from Tiên Diên Commune return to shore after a night at sea.
|The herring fishing season is currently in full swing.
|The catches are purchased by traders right on the spot.
|The catches are purchased by traders right on the spot.
|The catches are purchased by traders right on the spot.
|Tiên Diên Commune currently has approximately 200 households engaged in near-shore fishing.
|The herring fishing season is currently in full swing.
|Locals sort the fish by size.
|The catches are purchased by traders right on the spot.
|On average, each boat catches between 150kg and 500kg of herring.
|Fresh, nutrient-rich herring caught by the fishermen of Tiên Diên Commune.
|Fishermen organise their nets and gear to prepare for their next trip to sea.
|Fishermen organise their nets and gear to prepare for their next trip to sea.
|Fishermen organise their nets and gear to prepare for their next trip to sea.