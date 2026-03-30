Police arrest 343 suspects in transnational fraud ring

ĐỒNG NAI — A total of 343 suspects have been detained on charges of “using computers, telecommunications networks, or electronic means to commit acts of property appropriation”, the police of the southern province Đồng Nai has announced.

The provincial police are consolidating documents, handling the remaining suspects, and clarifying additional related charges.

Earlier on March 17, at the Hoa Lư International Border Gate in Đồng Nai, a joint working group has received nearly 400 Vietnamese suspects handed over by Cambodian authorities following crackdown on transnational online fraud ring in the neighbouring country.

The border guards issued administrative fines to 331 cases; of which 328 involved crossing the national border without exit and entry procedures, resulting in fines exceeding VNĐ2.4 billion (US$91,000); and three cases failed to produce passports when required by Vietnamese authorities, who were then fined for a total of VNĐ3.7 million ($140).

Preliminary investigations revealed that these suspects looked for jobs via social media, then exited the country illegally to work at Casino PoiPet in Cambodia using apps such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook or Zara and GAP to defraud unsuspecting internet users – particularly the elderly, online traders, and those with limited technological knowledge.

Through coordinated investigative measures and evidence collection, by March 27, the Đồng Nai Provincial Police had prosecuted 343 suspects for the offence of “using computers, telecommunications networks, or electronic means to commit acts of property appropriation” under Article 290 of the Penal Code.

To support further investigation and protect victims' legitimate rights and interests, the police call on anyone who has been a victim of recent online fraud to contact the nearest police agency immediately for guidance.

According to the police, in response to the complex developments in online fraud crimes, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) has implemented a range of coordinated preventive and countermeasures.

Ministry leaders have directly engaged with police forces in neighbouring countries such as Laos and Cambodia, as well as others in the region and across the world, to develop fundamental and long-term solutions.

Under the MPS's close and resolute direction, combined with international cooperation in combating cybercrime, police forces have recently dismantled numerous transnational fraud rings, arresting key ringleaders and heads, thereby helping to curb such criminal activities. — VNS