PM calls on businesses to unlock Thanh Hóa's potential, share in development

THANH HÓA — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính urged businesses to work with the central province of Thanh Hóa to maximise its advantages, contribute to development and share both benefits and responsibilities at the Thanh Hoá investment promotion conference held on March 29.

The PM reaffirmed that the Government supports localities and businesses, stressing that firms’ success is national success, and that the Government shares both the challenges and opportunities faced by enterprises.

He thanked investors for attending the conference, showing their interest and support and sharing the province’s determination to become a 'model province', as envisioned by President Hồ Chí Minh. He highlighted the province’s significant potential, opportunities, competitive advantages, and existing challenges.

Amid global uncertainties, he stressed the importance of unity, cooperation and dialogue to strengthen resilience and build trust. Despite global headwinds, Việt Nam has maintained macroeconomic stability, supported growth, controlled inflation and ensured major economic balances, he said.

The Government leader noted that 2026 marks the first year of implementing the 14th National Party Congress resolution, opening a new development phase with ambitious targets, including double-digit growth through 2030 and successful implementation of the two centenary goals.

He reiterated four key principles for economic growth outlined by General Secretary Tô Lâm at the second plenum of the Party Central Committee. The principles are ensuring substantive and sustainable growth rather than sacrificing quality for speed; maintaining macroeconomic stability and controlling inflation; effectively mobilising all resources, prioritising key projects and promoting public-private partnerships; and ensuring that growth improves people’s living standards and promotes social equity.

To achieve national growth targets, all sectors and localities, including Thanh Hóa, must strive for double-digit growth, he said, stressing that resources stem from vision and thinking, motivation from innovation and strength from people and businesses.

Underlining several key tasks and priorities for the next few years, the PM said that ministries and localities, including Thanh Hóa, need to continue implementing the 14th National Party Congress resolution, the strategic resolutions of the Politburo, and many other resolutions and conclusions more decisively and comprehensively.

He also called for continued institutional reform, infrastructure development and workforce training, particularly in supporting green and digital transformation, innovation and the knowledge economy.

For Thanh Hóá, he urged better governance, long-term planning based on a 100-year vision and a people-centred development approach, while calling for maximising the province’s 'four Sơn' strengths, including further developing Nghi Sơn Economic Zone, enhancing Sầm Sơn’s tourism appeal, advancing high-tech industries in Lam Sơn and strengthening industrial and trade connectivity in Bỉm Sơn.

The province should focus on forestry in mountainous areas and expand its marine economy, he added.

Chính also urged Thanh Hóa to strengthen solidarity and unity, improve administrative procedures, combat corruption and wastefulness, expand infrastructure, and invest in human capital, its greatest asset.

For businesses and investors, he called for leveraging opportunities and embracing a spirit of contribution and sharing, based on the principle of harmonised interests and shared risks, with sincere listening, genuine cooperation and concrete, effective action that delivers real benefits to people.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to standing alongside and supporting localities and businesses, as well as sharing their challenges and opportunities.

This year’s Thanh Hóa investment promotion conference was attended by leaders of ministries and central agencies, key officials from Thanh Hoá and other localities, as well as representatives of foreign diplomatic missions, investment promotion agencies, investors, businesses and banks from home and abroad.

Participants were introduced to the province’s investment potential.

With a natural area of over 11,100sq.km and a population exceeding 4.3 million, Thanh Hó is among the largest localities in Việt Nam and holds a strategic position in terms of socio-economic development and national defence. Often described as a “mini Việt Nam”, it boasts diverse resources and strong growth potential, supported by increasingly well-connected infrastructure spanning road, rail, sea and air transport.

The province also has strong advantages in agriculture and tourism, with diverse terrain ranging from mountains to coastal areas and well-known destinations like Sầm Sơn, Pù Luống, Lam Kinh, the Hồ Citadel and Cẩm Thuỷ’s 'Sacred Fish' stream. Its workforce of around 2.1 million people, accounting for 56 per cent of the population, provides a solid foundation for growth.

Also at the event, the province announced a list of 173 priority projects for 2026–2030 across six key sectors, with a total investment capital projected at more than VNĐ570 trillion (approximately US$21.6 billion).

Authorities also granted investment approvals and certificates for 28 projects worth around VNĐ30 trillion, and signed memoranda of understanding for 14 additional projects valued at nearly VNĐ73 trillion in various sectors including transport infrastructure, aviation, industrial parks, logistics and research and development. — VNS