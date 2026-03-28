Future Fest 2026 guides Vietnamese youth on career paths

HCM CITY — More than 5,000 12th-grade students, educators and over 100 businesses and experts are taking part in Future Fest 2026, a large-scale career orientation and future skills event being held at Văn Lang University (VLU) in HCM City from March 28 to 29.

Organised by Văn Lang Education Group, the event brings together students from more than 120 high schools and representatives of over 115 universities and colleges, along with enterprises and industry specialists from various sectors.

Held annually, Future Fest aims to help young people better understand themselves, explore career opportunities and make informed decisions in a rapidly changing labour market, addressing the challenge of choosing suitable career paths amid limited guidance and evolving workforce demands.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on March 28, Rector of VLU Trần Thị Mỹ Diệu said higher education needs to move beyond its traditional training function to become an educational ecosystem capable of creating meaningful impact in the global context.

“Universities must shift from single-discipline training to interdisciplinary thinking, from knowledge absorption to knowledge creation, and from preparing students for specific jobs to preparing them for a world that is still evolving,” she said.

According to the Ministry of Education and Training, more than one million students graduate from high school each year, with over 60 per cent pursuing higher education, yet many make career decisions without a clear understanding of their abilities or labour market needs.

Studies cited at the event show that 75 per cent of students lack sufficient career guidance, while more than 70 per cent of young workers remain unclear about the skills required for their jobs.

Research from the World Economic Forum also indicates that 44 per cent of core skills will change within the next five years.

Future Fest 2026 introduces 64 academic disciplines and career pathways, along with global labour trends such as the Future of Jobs and Future of Skills, providing students with opportunities to interact with businesses and experts and better understand future workforce requirements.

Van Lang Education Group said the festival is part of its long-term effort to bridge the gap between education and labour market needs and is expected to become a regular platform connecting schools, businesses and young people to develop a future-ready workforce in Việt Nam.

Van Lang Global School

On the same day, Văn Lang University launched Văn Lang Global School, introducing a new education model aimed at preparing students for a rapidly changing global environment.

Built on nearly a decade of experience in honours and international programmes, the new school combines international academic standards with industry-oriented training to equip students with critical thinking, adaptability and interdisciplinary skills.

The model focuses on international-standard curricula and industry-designed programmes, with multinational corporations and global experts participating in curriculum development and student mentoring through the Global Industry Council.

Economist and strategic advisor Trần Sĩ Chương said the core value of education lies in developing thinking capacity and adaptability rather than simply accumulating knowledge, while education diplomat Tôn Nữ Thị Ninh emphasised the importance of awareness, responsibility and global understanding among young Vietnamese.

Dr Lương Thị Phương Nhi, Vice Rector of Văn Lang University and Principal of Van Lang Global School, said the initiative aims to create an integrated learning ecosystem where students can engage in interdisciplinary learning, international experiences and real-world industry collaboration.

Văn Lang University said the launch marks a strategic step toward building a globally competitive workforce and nurturing a generation of students capable of studying and working confidently in the international environment. — VNS