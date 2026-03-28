Students get medical scholarships

HUẾ — Lifestart Foundation (Australia), a non-governmental organisation, has recently awarded a new round of prestigious Medicine, Pharmacy and Residency Scholarships to 18 exceptionally talented students from extremely disadvantaged backgrounds in central Việt Nam.

This latest cohort includes recipients studying at Huế University of Medicine and Pharmacy and Đà Nẵng University of Medical Technology and Pharmacy, Lifestart Foundation said.

Six full medical scholarships, each valued at up to US$12,500, were awarded to six outstanding General Medicine students at Huế University of Medicine and Pharmacy,

In addition, two residents received Residency scholarships valued at up to $850 each, it added.

Lifestart Foundation also provided two new laptops, bringing the total value of support at this university this year to over $67,376 (approximately VNĐ 1.75 billion).

At Đà Nẵng University of Medical Technology and Pharmacy, ten high-achieving students from General Medicine, Pharmacy, and Medical Laboratory Technology programmes were selected from a competitive pool of applicants to receive full scholarships, each valued at up to $10,800.

Two exceptional students were awarded new laptops, bringing the total scholarship value at this university this year to more than $46,500.

Karen Leonard OAM (Order of Australia Medal), Founder of Lifestart Foundation, stated: "We are incredibly proud to offer the most prestigious and highest-value Medicine, Pharmacy and Residency Scholarships to these reputable institutions. It is an honor to help nurture the future of healthcare in Việt Nam. Through our scholarship programme, we aim not only to ease financial burden but also to empower these students to reach their full potential."

For the past 26 years, Lifestart Foundation’s Medical Scholarship Programme has been their most significant investment in disadvantaged youth in Việt Nam. This initiative has enabled students to pursue higher education and fulfill their aspirations of becoming highly skilled healthcare professionals.

Up-too-date, Lifestart Foundation has awarded a total of 278 undergraduate scholarships, 17 residency scholarships and 15 master’s scholarships to 117 students in the Health Sciences sector across multiple universities in Việt Nam, including Huế University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Đà Nẵng University of Medical Technology and Pharmacy, HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy and Phạm Ngọc Thạch University of Medicine with a total investment of $660,000 in the medical sector.

Founded in 2000 by Australian humanitarian Karen Leonard OAM, Lifestart Foundation is a non-governmental, not-for-profit organization dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty in Việt Nam through education, healthcare, and sustainable community development initiatives.

Through its three flagship initiatives, including the Educational Scholarship Program, Clean Water Project and the Housing Support Program, Lifestart Foundation has invested nearly VNĐ40.4 billion (equivalent to approximately AUD2.42 million) to support generations of disadvantaged youth in Central Việt Nam. — VNS