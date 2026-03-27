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Layers of life in Hà Nội's old blocks

March 27, 2026 - 17:34
Amid Hà Nội’s changing skyline, old apartment blocks remain a living heritage and a defining feature of the city. Beyond their faded walls, they are still full of life and memories. From long-time residents to new arrivals, each adds a layer to a space where past and present meet.

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Society

Outstanding young citizens inspire HCM City’s Youth Month

As Youth Month activities unfold across HCM City, several outstanding young citizens are sharing their aspirations and ongoing work with Việt Nam News, highlighting the role of young people in driving innovation, community service and social responsibility in the country’s largest economic hub.
Society

PM urges youth to master sci-tech

This year’s recipients of Việt Nam’s Outstanding Young Faces award represent exemplary individuals whose achievements reflect the intellect, courage and aspirations of the country’s youth.

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