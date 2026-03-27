Layers of life in Hà Nội's old blocks

Amid Hà Nội’s changing skyline, old apartment blocks remain a living heritage and a defining feature of the city. Beyond their faded walls, they are still full of life and memories. From long-time residents to new arrivals, each adds a layer to a space where past and present meet.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 80 per cent of the global population relies on medicinal plants for health care and disease prevention. This growing interest in natural remedies and plant-based compounds is driving innovation in medicine, shifting focus toward health maintenance, wellness, and preventative care—an increasingly important global trend.
As tuberculosis remains an infectious disease that places a high burden on the population, multi-drug resistant tuberculosis and underdiagnosis are the main challenges to prevent and control the disease, health experts said.
HCM City is ramping up policies and programmes to support youth and student entrepreneurship, aligning with the Government’s 2026-35 student startup support programme to build a dynamic innovation ecosystem and empower young people to drive economic growth.
As Youth Month activities unfold across HCM City, several outstanding young citizens are sharing their aspirations and ongoing work with Việt Nam News, highlighting the role of young people in driving innovation, community service and social responsibility in the country’s largest economic hub.
Data and artificial intelligence have long been seen as reserved for experts. But Đông's goal is not just to conquer the technology — he also wants to open the door so that everyone, even non-experts, can access and use data in their daily work.