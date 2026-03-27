HCM City ramps up policies to boost youth entrepreneurship, innovation

Nguyễn Diệp

HCM CITY — HCM City is ramping up policies and programmes to support youth and student entrepreneurship, aligning with the Government’s 2026-35 student startup support programme to build a dynamic innovation ecosystem and empower young people to drive economic growth.

The national programme focuses on equipping students with entrepreneurial skills and fostering innovation in schools and universities, while promoting cooperation among educational institutions, businesses and investors to turn ideas into practical startup projects.

In line with this direction, HCM City is implementing a range of measures to strengthen its startup ecosystem, including financial support mechanisms, innovation infrastructure and incubation programmes for young entrepreneurs.

It is preparing to launch a public-private venture capital fund to ease capital bottlenecks and accelerate startup growth, aiming to place its innovation ecosystem in the list of the world’s top 100 cities by 2030.

It is also leveraging special mechanisms under Resolution No. 98, which allows pilot financial and investment policies to support innovation, startups and technology enterprises, creating more flexible funding and tax conditions for young entrepreneurs.

Secretary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union’s HCM City unit, Ngô Minh Hải, said youth organisations are actively implementing programmes to nurture creativity and entrepreneurship among young people.

“Youth programmes are designed to foster innovation and a pioneering spirit, helping students and young workers gain the skills and confidence needed to launch startups and contribute to the city’s socio-economic development.”

Startup competitions, mentoring networks and community projects are being expanded across universities and localities, he noted.

City leaders have also emphasised the importance of innovation-driven development and supportive policies in helping young people realise their ambitions.

At a recent dialogue with young representatives, Nguyễn Văn Được, chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said the city is focusing on green growth, digital transformation and innovation to create favourable conditions for young entrepreneurs.

“The city is committed to creating a supportive environment for young people to study, innovate and start businesses.”

It would continue investing in innovation infrastructure, digital transformation and high-quality human resources to help young people realise their ambitions and contribute to sustainable development, he added.

A key project under the city’s innovation strategy is the Startup and Innovation Hub, being developed as a centre connecting startups, investors, universities, and technology experts, helping young entrepreneurs access mentoring, funding and international markets.

In addition, the NextGen Startup programme launched by the city's Department of Science and Technology aims to train and support young innovators through incubation, mentoring and international networking, particularly in high-tech sectors such as artificial intelligence, digital technology and green innovation.

Experts pointed out that strong cooperation between government agencies, universities and innovation centres is essential for building a sustainable startup ecosystem.

Trương Lý Hoàng Phi, director of the Business Startup Support Centre (BSSC), said long-term investment in incubation, mentoring and market connections is key to helping young entrepreneurs succeed.

BSSC has supported more than 20,000 startups and built an extensive network connecting young entrepreneurs with investors, mentors and international partners, she said.

“To develop a strong startup ecosystem, young people need access to funding, training and international networks. Startup support centres and incubation programmes play an important role in turning innovative ideas into viable businesses.”

With policies such as special financial mechanisms, innovation centres, youth programmes and startup incubation networks, the city is positioning its young generation as a central force in driving entrepreneurship, digital transformation and economic growth in the coming years.

Experts believe sustained investment in youth and innovation policies will help the city build a new generation of entrepreneurs capable of contributing to the country’s long-term development and global integration. — VNS