Studying in a Multicultural Environment in Việt Nam: An Emerging Trend in Higher Education

HCM CITY — In the context of globalisation, the internationalisation of higher education is no longer synonymous with pursuing a full degree abroad. A growing trend known as “internationalisation at home” is being actively promoted by universities worldwide, enabling students to access multicultural learning environments within their home countries.

In Việt Nam, the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH) is among the pioneering institutions advancing this trend by developing a “multinational campus,” where students can study, interact and grow within a globally oriented academic environment.

Within this model, international scholarship programmes extend beyond financial support, functioning as key operational mechanisms that facilitate a two-way academic exchange. Notably, UEH has introduced three flagship scholarship programmes for the 2026–2027 period to strengthen this ecosystem.

First, the international exchange scholarship for UEH students provides opportunities to study at partner universities across the globe. Students can proactively select destinations in Europe, Asia, and other regions, while receiving monthly financial support throughout the exchange period.

Importantly, academic credits earned abroad are transferable, ensuring that students can gain international exposure without delaying their graduation timeline.

This programme represents a strategic pathway for UEH students to “step into the world” during their academic journey, gaining firsthand experience in diverse teaching methodologies, academic cultures, and global learning environments.

In parallel, the inbound exchange scholarship programme for international students at UEH reinforces the institution’s commitment to delivering education aligned with international standards.

The growing number of students from diverse countries choosing UEH as a study destination reflects the attractiveness of its academic environment and globally integrated education ecosystem.

Participants in the programme benefit from comprehensive support, including full tuition coverage, accommodation, and living allowances, enabling them to pursue academic study and research within Việt Nam’s dynamic socio-economic context.

The presence of a multinational student community not only enriches the learning experience but also contributes to positioning UEH as an internationally oriented academic environment, where domestic and international students engage in daily learning, collaboration, and scholarly exchange.

​At a deeper level, the full-degree scholarship programme for international students is designed to attract and sustain a long-term global academic community at UEH. With comprehensive support packages – including full tuition, accommodation, living expenses, and Vietnamese language preparation – UEH is steadily positioning itself as an attractive education destination in the region.

The long-term presence of international students not only enriches the academic environment but also contributes to the development of a sustainable, multinational education ecosystem.

When implemented in an integrated manner, these three programmes create a “circulating academic ecosystem,” in which UEH students go abroad, international students come to Việt Nam, and a portion remain for long-term study.

This dynamic connectivity enables UEH to cultivate a vibrant multinational academic community on campus, where knowledge flows continuously across cultures and borders.

Within such an environment, students not only acquire disciplinary knowledge but also develop essential competencies for the global workforce, including intercultural adaptability, global mindset, and the ability to operate effectively in international contexts. These capabilities are increasingly critical in a labor market shaped by globalisation.

Guided by its “Glo-cal Education” orientation, UEH is progressively establishing itself as a “global campus in Việt Nam” – a hub that brings together learners from diverse countries, fosters multidimensional knowledge exchange, and nurtures a new generation of sustainable global citizens from within the domestic academic setting.