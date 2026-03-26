Young trailblazers power Việt Nam’s digital future

HÀ NỘI — Digital transformation is an irreversible trend, reshaping growth models, strengthening governance, and improving quality of life. In this shift, young people, equipped with knowledge, technological adaptability and creativity, are emerging as a leading force.

From helping communities access digital services and spreading digital literacy to launching innovative start-ups, Vietnamese youth are playing an increasingly important role in bringing digital transformation into everyday life.

Throughout Việt Nam’s revolutionary history, young people have consistently stood at the forefront, taking on new and demanding tasks for the nation. From the “Three Readinesses” movement in the North and the “Five Volunteerisms” movement in the South during the struggle for independence, to initiatives such as “Youth Entrepreneurship” and “Creative Youth” in the Đổi mới period, their pioneering spirit has remained a vital driver of national development.

As the country enters the digital era, that spirit continues to thrive on a new “frontline”: digital transformation. This process goes far beyond the application of information technology in management, production and daily life; it represents a fundamental shift in how society operates on a digital foundation. It calls for a workforce that is knowledgeable, adaptable to new technologies, and ready to embrace new ways of thinking, strengths that young people inherently possess.

In recent years, major policies of the Party and State have highlighted youth's role in digital transformation. Developing a digital workforce, building a digital society and promoting innovation are all closely linked to empowering the younger generation. Youth unions’ action programmes have also identified digital transformation as a central focus, aiming to form a generation of “digital youth” equipped with technological capabilities, creative mindset and responsibility in the digital environment.

“Blue-shirt” volunteers on digital transformation frontline

The pioneering spirit of youth in digital transformation is reflected in grassroots activities. In many localities nationwide, youth volunteer teams have directly supported people in accessing digital services and gradually adapting to the digital environment.

One notable initiative is participation in “community digital technology groups.” These groups, established at villages, residential areas and neighbourhoods, mobilise local resources to help residents, small businesses and production households access and use digital technologies, platforms and services. The model aims to build “digital citizens,” promote digital transformation from grassroots to households, and serve as an important link in developing digital administration, economy, and society. It also supports strategic goals such as boosting digital literacy among the population and widening access to digital services.

Within these groups, youth union members play a core role, guiding residents in installing and using applications such as e-identification, online public services, digital payments and e-commerce platforms.

The model has been widely implemented across provinces and cities. In many areas, young people also help to put agricultural products and local specialities on e-commerce platforms. Thanks to their assistance in digital skills, many farmers and small producers have gained new opportunities to promote products, expand markets and increase value.

Alongside community support, youth are also active in innovation and tech startups. Many youth-led projects apply digital technologies to address social challenges, ranging from e-commerce and edtech to agri-tech and digital management solutions and services. Their dynamism and creativity are helping shape a growing innovation startup ecosystem.

Youth organisations are also applying digital technologies in their own operations, from digitising member data to organising activities online and running digital communication campaigns, thereby improving engagement and efficiency.

Furthermore, youth unions have stepped up the application of digital technologies in governance and their own operations, from digitising member data to organising activities online and running digital communication campaigns, contributing to modernising operational methods and enhancing their ability to reach and connect with young people more effectively.

Inspiring aspiration for contribution among “digital youth”

Digital transformation is a long-term process that requires the participation of the entire society. In this scheme, young people are not only beneficiaries but must also become proactive innovators and drivers of change.

To promote their pioneering role in digital transformation, priority should be given to enhancing digital capabilities among the younger generation. Equally important is a favourable environment that allows youth to unleash their creativity. Programmes supporting innovative start-ups, technology idea competitions, and applied research projects involving young people will help spark creativity and the younger generation’s drive to contribute.

Youth unions, as a space for developing young talent, should keep their ways of working, making sure youth activities match the nation’s digital transformation goals. Developing models of digital volunteering, organising digital skill training programmes, and implementing youth-led projects linked to digital transformation will provide young people with more opportunities to participate in national development.

Each stage of the nation’s development sets new tasks for the young generation. In the digital era today, digital transformation is one of the fields that most clearly reflects the pioneering spirit of youth. With their knowledge, dynamism, and aspiration for innovation, Vietnamese youth are helping spread digital skills within the community, promote innovation, and generate new momentum for national development on the journey toward building a digital government, digital economy, and digital society. — VNA/VNS