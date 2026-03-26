Young man with aspiration to devote from university to community activities

KHÁNH HÒA — With a strong sense of responsibility and sustained dedication, Nguyễn Thanh Quảng has emerged as a driving force linking Youth Union campaigns with the professional development of students, helping bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world experience.

A lecturer and secretary of the Tourism Faculty Youth Union, as well as a member of the Nha Trang University Youth Union Executive Committee, Quảng is among two outstanding Youth Union officials from Khánh Hòa Province to receive the Lý Tự Trọng Award from the Central Youth Union this year, to be presented today (March 26).

For Quảng, engagement in youth activities has grown naturally alongside his work in scientific research, community service and specialised teaching. He is currently responsible for training in event animation skills, teambuilding and tour guiding operations.

Drawing on years of teaching and Youth Union work, he recognises that tourism students need more than theoretical knowledge. They require opportunities to practise, organise activities, communicate effectively and handle real-life situations.

He has therefore integrated Youth Union skills with professional training in faculty activities, aiming to give students practical experience and better prepare them for future careers.

University life and Youth Union activities, he believes, should be meaningful and memorable. In organising events, he continually seeks new approaches to engage students and enhance their participation.

One notable initiative is the "Khánh Hòa People Speak English Community" project, launched in 2022 and still ongoing. Quảng plays a leading role in directing content, connecting students and organising activities focused on English practice linked to tourism.

The project offers students opportunities to develop communication, presentation, teamwork and language skills, while building confidence in real-world settings.

In addition to regular sessions, Quảng and members of the Faculty of Tourism Youth Union at Nha Trang University organise workshops and exchanges with experts. These activities connect students with international peers from the United States, South Korea and France, and include exchange and learning programmes in the Philippines.

His work extends beyond the classroom to support career development. He regularly joins students in tourism-related community projects and training programmes at local destinations, including Bích Đầm in Nha Trang Ward and the mountainous Khánh Sơn area.

These activities provide practical experience while allowing students and organisers to contribute professional expertise to local communities.

"I believe doing Youth Union work is about getting closer to and understanding students better. The greatest joy isn't in the scale of the programme but in seeing the young ones confident, proactive, and willing to share with the community after each activity," Quảng said.

This month, alongside planned programmes, he continues to develop initiatives that combine professional skills, career experience and volunteer work with community responsibility, aligned with training objectives and aimed at holistic student development.

He encourages Youth Union members to stay committed, embrace challenges and develop themselves throughout their university years. While acknowledging the demands of the work, he said it brings meaningful rewards. Even programmes with limited funding can succeed through collective effort, determination and the energy of youth.

Reflecting on his experience, Quảng emphasised the importance of leading by example and maintaining close engagement with students.

"Students are perceptive; they watch how we work and treat others. To inspire, Youth Union leaders must lead by example and persist. We don't just create excitement, we help members stay on the right path, balance life, live responsibly, and use technology positively," he said.

Tạ Quang Thắng, secretary of the Nha Trang University Youth Union, described Quảng as a highly responsible and dedicated official who is approachable and has made significant contributions to both the Faculty of Tourism and the university’s Youth Union activities.

Beyond organising major events, he has demonstrated innovation and creativity, with two school-level initiatives recognised and a range of student support activities delivering positive outcomes.

The Lý Tự Trọng Award 2026 recognises Quảng’s contributions and is expected to further motivate him to continue supporting students, helping nurture a generation equipped with both professional skills and a strong sense of social responsibility, ready to contribute to Khánh Hòa and the country’s development. — VNS