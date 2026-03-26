Early heatwave to hit by end of March, temperatures set to top 38°C

HÀ NỘI — The first widespread heatwave of 2026 is expected to arrive unusually early, with temperatures in parts of northern and central Việt Nam forecast to exceed 38 degrees Celsius by the end of March, meteorologists have warned.

Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, head of the Forecasting Department at the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, said the heatwave could affect the country from March 30 to April 2.

The northwestern region and localities from Thanh Hóa to Huế are expected to record daytime temperatures of 35 to 37 degrees Celsius, with some areas likely to see temperatures rise above 38 degrees.

On March 30 and 31, the Red River Delta may experience widespread hot weather of 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, with some places recording even higher temperatures.

If the forecast materialises, it will mark the first widespread heatwave of 2026 and arrive earlier than the long-term average, Hưởng said.

The weather agency warned that high temperatures combined with low humidity could significantly increase the risk of house fires and forest fires, particularly in dry and mountainous areas.

Health experts have also cautioned that the heat may lead to a rise in cases of dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke, as well as heat-related shock following prolonged exposure.

Before the heatwave sets in, the northern region is expected to experience fog and light mist in the early morning, followed by sunshine from around midday.

On March 28 and 29, mountainous areas may see scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of them heavy, while isolated hot spells have already been recorded in the northwest.

Between March 30 and April 2, localised hot weather is also possible in areas from Đà Nẵng to Đắk Lắk.

Meteorologists warned that the seasonal transition could bring unstable weather conditions, including whirlwinds, lightning, hail and strong gusts during thunderstorms.

Experts have advised people to avoid outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, drink plenty of water and closely follow weather updates in order to respond promptly. VNS