Vĩnh Nghiêm Pagoda woodblocks preserve enduring cultural legacy

BẮC NINH Vĩnh Nghiêm Pagoda in Bắc Ninh Province is currently home to 3,050 woodblocks, a rare and invaluable documentary heritage that embodies the cultural, historical and intellectual depth of the Vietnamese people.
Carved in both Hán and Nôm scripts with remarkable craftsmanship, the woodblocks preserve not only Buddhist scriptures and the development of the Trúc Lâm Zen sect, but also knowledge of medicine, literature and social life across centuries.
Today, their value continues to be promoted through exhibitions, digitalisation and interactive experiences, helping bring this heritage closer to the public. — VNS
|Woodblocks carved in Hán and Nôm scripts remain well preserved in their original form. VNA/VNS Photos
|Students take part in woodblock printing, gaining hands-on insight into traditional techniques.
|Students experience the woodblock printing process, connecting with heritage through practice.
|The intricate carvings in Hán and Nôm scripts reflect remarkable craftsmanship.
|The woodblocks preserve a wide range of knowledge beyond Buddhist teachings, spanning multiple fields of life.
|The woodblocks contain not only Buddhist scriptures but also knowledge of medicine, literature and social life across centuries.
|Content from the woodblocks has been printed into books for wider dissemination.
|The woodblocks are displayed to introduce this unique heritage to the public.
|Exhibitions of the woodblocks help bring the heritage closer to visitors.
|Vĩnh Nghiêm Pagoda is part of the Yên Tử – Vĩnh Nghiêm – Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc complex, recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage site.
|A ritual procession carries the woodblocks to Tây Yên Tử, highlighting their spiritual significance.
|The Vĩnh Nghiêm Pagoda festival was recognised as National Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2013, becoming an important cultural and spiritual space in the region and contributing to the preservation and dissemination of the distinctive values of Trúc Lâm Buddhism in contemporary life.