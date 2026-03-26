Vĩnh Nghiêm Pagoda woodblocks preserve enduring cultural legacy

BẮC NINH Vĩnh Nghiêm Pagoda in Bắc Ninh Province is currently home to 3,050 woodblocks, a rare and invaluable documentary heritage that embodies the cultural, historical and intellectual depth of the Vietnamese people.

Carved in both Hán and Nôm scripts with remarkable craftsmanship, the woodblocks preserve not only Buddhist scriptures and the development of the Trúc Lâm Zen sect, but also knowledge of medicine, literature and social life across centuries.

Today, their value continues to be promoted through exhibitions, digitalisation and interactive experiences, helping bring this heritage closer to the public. — VNS