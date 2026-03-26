Top 10 Vietnamese Outstanding Young Faces of 2025 honoured

HÀ NỘI — Ten outstanding young Vietnamese were honoured at a ceremony in Hà Nội on Wednesday in recognition of their exceptional achievements and contributions across key fields, alongside nine promising young faces for 2025.

The event was jointly organised by the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and the Vietnam Young Talent Support Fund.

Addressing the ceremony, Nguyễn Thanh Nghị, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies, congratulated the awardees and praised their outstanding efforts.

He urged them to maintain their passion, continue striving for excellence, and uphold strong ethics and political mettle. He called on young people to act as pioneers in learning, research, innovation, and mastering science and technology, while demonstrating responsibility toward the community and the nation.

The official also emphasised the need for youth organisations to further innovate their activities, create favourable environments for young people to develop their talents, and strengthen efforts to discover and nurture promising individuals. He stressed that investing in youth is an investment in the country’s future.

According to Bùii Quang Huy, member of the Party Central Committee and First Secretary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, this year’s awards prioritised candidates in strategic breakthrough areas aligned with national development orientations, including artificial intelligence, semiconductor technology, green materials, digital transformation, and innovation-driven entrepreneurship.

CEO Phạm Chí Nhu of Coolmate highlighted the spirit of resilience among Vietnamese youth, saying their willingness to embrace challenges helps them adapt and thrive in a global environment. He noted that businesses should play a greater role in creating opportunities and equipping young people with the skills needed to succeed, both domestically and internationally.

Meanwhile, Captain Trần Quốc Khánh from the Phú Thọ provincial Department of Public Security said his greatest motivation comes from the honour oath of the People’s Public Security force, inspiring him to protect social order and national economic security.

The awardees represent diverse fields, including education, scientific research, culture and arts, business and startups, national defence, sports, and social activities. Notable figures include Dr. Phạm Anh Tuấn from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, listed among the world’s top 2 per cent most influential scientists, and Dr. Đặng Thị Lệ Hằng from the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, recognised for her work in biomedical materials.

Other honourees include singer Hòa Minzy for her cultural and artistic contributions, young community leader Muà A Thi for rescuing residents during flash floods, and footballer Nguyễn Đình Bắc.

The annual awards, presented on the occasion of the Youth Union’s founding anniversary (March 26), aim to honour outstanding role models, inspire dedication among young people, and foster a generation that is dynamic, innovative, and committed to national development. — VNA/VNS