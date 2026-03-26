PM urges youth to master sci-tech

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called on Vietnamese youth to take the lead in mastering emerging fields such as science and technology, innovation and digital transformation to deliver breakthrough projects and products.

He made the appeal on Thursday at a meeting with outstanding young individuals and Youth Union officials marking the 95th anniversary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union.

At the meeting, participants shared their aspirations and voiced confidence in policies and mechanisms that enable young people to take ownership in science and technology, unlock creativity and tackle challenges related to labour productivity.

Nguyễn Chí Đông, named one of Việt Nam’s outstanding young faces of 2025 from military-run telecoms group Viettel, said high-quality young human resources are a key driver in the digital era, particularly in big data and artificial intelligence.

He called for stronger Government policies to identify, train and nurture talent from an early stage in education, creating an enabling environment for youth to engage more deeply in addressing major national challenges.

He also proposed measures to retain talent in the country, helping young people become a pioneering force in achieving the goals set out in Resolution 57 and affirming their role as future national leaders.

Bùi Quang Huy, a member of the Party Central Committee and First Secretary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union, said 2026 marks a milestone in the union’s 95-year history. The anniversary offers an opportunity for young people to reflect on its traditions while reaffirming their responsibility to carry them forward, promote creativity and volunteerism, and contribute to national development and defence.

This year’s recipients of Việt Nam’s Outstanding Young Faces award represent exemplary individuals whose achievements reflect the intellect, courage and aspirations of the country’s youth, he said.

Their contributions not only bring international recognition to Việt Nam but also inspire millions of young people nationwide to strive, improve and dedicate themselves, he added.

He noted that although the 100 Youth Union officials honoured with the 2026 Lý Tự Trọng Awards come from diverse backgrounds, they share a common spirit of enthusiasm, creativity and determination.

Some have driven innovation at grassroots level, others have led youth initiatives generating economic and cultural value, while many have promoted education, community service and digital literacy or taken the lead in mastering science and technology.

PM Chính reaffirmed that the Party and State place great importance on young people, describing them as a pioneering and creative force at the forefront of national construction and defence.

He said a range of policies has been introduced to create favourable conditions for youth to develop, contribute and take on leading roles in national development, while commending the Youth Union for implementing Party guidelines and State policies on youth development and talent cultivation.

He stressed that in all circumstances, Vietnamese youth have proved themselves the backbone of the nation, contributing across sectors with creativity, passion and a willingness to think boldly, act decisively and push beyond personal limits.

Against an increasingly complex and unpredictable global backdrop, he urged young people to maintain strong political resolve, remain committed to the Party’s ideals and renew both thinking and action, guided by the principles that “resources stem from thinking, motivation stems from innovation and strength stems from the people”, alongside a focus on strategic thinking, bold action, professional excellence, close engagement with reality and deeper international integration. — VNS