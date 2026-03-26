Young trailblazers power Việt Nam’s digital future

HÀ NỘI — Digital transformation is an unstoppable trend, driving the renewal of growth models, enhancing governance and improving citizens' quality of life. In this shift, young people – armed with knowledge, adaptability and creativity – are stepping up as a leading force.

From helping people access digital services and spreading digital skills in the community to launching innovative start-ups, Vietnamese youths are playing an important role in bringing digital transformation into everyday life.

Throughout Việt Nam’s revolutionary history, young people have always been at the forefront, taking on new and challenging tasks for the nation.

From the 'Three Readinesses' movement in the North and the 'Five Volunteerisms' movement in the South during the struggle for independence, to initiatives like 'Youth Entrepreneurship' and 'Creative Youth' in the Đổi mới (renewal) period, the pioneering spirit of young people has consistently served as a vital driver for the nation’s development.

As the country enters the digital era, that spirit continues to be promoted on a new front: digital transformation.

This process goes beyond applying information technology in management, production and daily life; it involves a comprehensive shift in how society operates on a digital foundation. It requires a workforce with knowledge, adaptability to new technologies and a readiness mindset, all key strengths for young people.

Major recent policies from the Party and State have highlighted the role of youth in digital transformation.

Developing a digital workforce, building a digital society and promoting innovation are all closely linked to empowering the younger generation.

Youth union action programmes have also identified digital transformation as a central focus, aiming to form a generation of 'digital youth' equipped with technological capabilities, a creative mindset and responsibility in the digital environment.

'Blue-shirt' volunteers

The pioneering spirit of youth in digital transformation is reflected in grassroots activities. In many localities nationwide, youth volunteer teams have directly supported people in accessing digital services and gradually adapting to the digital environment.

One notable initiative is participation in community digital technology groups. These groups, established in villages, residential areas and neighbourhoods, mobilise local resources to help residents, small businesses and production households access and use digital technologies, platforms and services.

The model aims to build 'digital citizens', promote the digital transformation of households and serve as an important link in developing a digital administration, economy and society. It also supports strategic goals such as boosting digital literacy among the population and enhancing access to digital services.

Within these groups, youth union members play a core role, guiding residents in installing and using applications for e-identification, online public services, digital payments and e-commerce.

This model has been widely implemented across provinces and cities. In many areas, young people also help to put agricultural products and local specialities on e-commerce platforms. Thanks to their assistance in training digital skills, many farmers and small producers have gained new opportunities to promote products, expand markets and increase value.

Alongside community support, youths are also active in innovation and tech start-ups.

Many youth-led projects apply digital technologies to address social challenges, ranging from e-commerce and edtech to agri-tech and digital management solutions and services. Their dynamism and creativity are helping shape a growing innovation start-up ecosystem.

Youth organisations are also applying digital technologies in their own operations, from digitising member data to organising activities online and running digital communication campaigns, thus improving engagement and efficiency.

Inspiring aspirations

Digital transformation is a long-term process that requires the participation of all of society. Young people are not only beneficiaries, but must also become proactive innovators and drivers of change.

To promote their pioneering role in digital transformation, priority should be given to enhancing digital capabilities among the younger generation. Equally important is a favourable environment that allows youth to unleash their creativity.

Programmes supporting innovative start-ups, technology idea competitions and applied research projects involving young people will help spark creativity and the younger generation’s drive to contribute.

As a space for developing young talent, youth unions should keep their working methods, making sure activities match the nation’s digital transformation goals.

Developing models of digital volunteering, organising digital skill training programmes and implementing youth-led projects linked to digital transformation will provide young people with more opportunities to participate in national development.

Each stage of the nation’s growth sets new tasks for the younger generation. In the digital era today, digital transformation is one of the fields that most clearly reflects the pioneering spirit of youth.

With their knowledge, dynamism and aspiration for innovation, Vietnamese youths are helping spread digital skills within the community, promote innovation and generate new momentum for national development on the journey toward building a digital government, digital economy and digital society. — VNA/VNS