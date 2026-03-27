Engineer unlocks core technology, bringing Vietnamese intelligence to the world

HÀ NỘI — With passion and determination, one young engineer at Viettel has answered a simple yet challenging question: how can Vietnamese people master core data technology?

Nguyễn Chí Đông, 30, works at the Viettel as deputy head of the Data Management Solutions Division at the Information Technology Centre and has been recognised as Việt Nam's Outstanding Young Face of 2025.

Data and artificial intelligence (AI) have long been seen as reserved for experts. But Đông's goal is not just to conquer the technology, he also wants to open the door so that everyone, even non-experts, can access and use data in their daily work.

“I always try to make complex technologies simple and user-friendly, so that data and AI truly become widespread capabilities,” he said.

A typical day for the young engineer begins with a quick review of the team's main tasks, ensuring everything is on track. In his managerial role, he doesn't just monitor progress; he also listens to difficulties and grasps issues to resolve them promptly with his colleagues.

But Đông's work goes beyond assigning, receiving and supervising tasks. During peak periods, he dives directly into tough technology problems, from designing solutions to real-world implementation, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the team to ensure quality and deadlines are met.

He also regularly consults with unit leaders, staying aligned with the overall direction, as every team product stems from the group's major challenges.

Over the past few years, Đông and his colleagues have contributed to developing several key technology platforms, such as the Viettel Lakehouse Platform (VLP), the Viettel Machine Learning Platform (vMLP) and Generative Business Intelligence (GenBI) – puzzle pieces gradually shaping Viettel's data and AI ecosystem.

Of these, the VLP serves as the backbone of data infrastructure, enabling the integration, storage and processing of massive data volumes. It has now been widely deployed for several major external customers, significantly reducing costs compared to foreign solutions, while paving the way for advanced analytics and AI applications.

The vMLP automates the building and deployment of AI models. This shortens AI problem-solving development time dramatically, allowing units to apply AI faster in practice for uses like business optimisation, customer care or fraud detection.

The platform saves up to 75 per cent of model development time, equivalent to about VNĐ12 billion (US$455,000) in annual value.

Meanwhile, GenBI acts as an analytical brain, helping managers at all levels make quicker, more accurate decisions. Instead of relying on manual reports, users can interact directly with data and receive intelligent analyses from the system.

“We are immensely proud that a product developed by Vietnamese engineers can match the capabilities of many world-class big data platforms. This proves that, with enough persistence and determination, Vietnamese people can fully master core technology and create products with high practical value,” Đông said.

Currently, the VLP has been deployed to serve management and operations across the entire group and all 10 overseas markets, saving approximately $9.2 million in foreign product purchase costs.

“For me, the most meaningful moment is not just when the product ‘runs’, but when it is truly used, solves a specific problem and delivers clear results. That's when I truly feel the team's efforts have been recognised in a tangible way,” the engineer said.

“And on a broader scale, it's also a source of pride that ‘Made in Việt Nam’ technology products can create real value, contributing to the development of the organisation and society,” he added.

According to Đông, two key factors determine success or failure. First, there must be a problem large and real enough for the product to prove its value. Second, an environment for testing and real-world deployment is needed, where the product can be validated, refined and continuously developed.

Lifting the next generation

Đông said that what drives him to train and 'pass the torch' to young people stems from his own experiences.

On a broader level, he believes training is a practical way to contribute to the community: as more young people gain proper access to technology – especially data and AI – it will help build a high-quality workforce for the country's digital transformation.

When working with young people, what impresses Đông most is their quick grasp of technology and willingness to experiment. They proactively learn and embrace the new, especially with the Internet and global community opening up opportunities. In data and AI, this self-learning ability is a huge advantage.

Alongside that is their confidence and positive energy. Many dive deep into problems, propose new approaches and dare to try different methods.

“I believe that with these inherent strengths, if given good guidance and the right environment, young people can develop rapidly and contribute great value to society and the nation,” Đông said.

From his own journey, Đông offers this advice: pursuing dreams does not require starting with grand ideas. The key is to begin with concrete, familiar steps, like mastering basic knowledge and foundations, excelling in your current job and always maintaining a progressive spirit. — VNS