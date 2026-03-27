Outstanding young citizens inspire HCM City’s Youth Month

Nguyễn Diệp

HCM CITY — As Youth Month activities unfold across HCM City, several outstanding young citizens are sharing their aspirations and ongoing work with Việt Nam News reporter Nguyễn Diệp, highlighting the role of young people in driving innovation, community service and social responsibility in the country’s largest economic hub.

Launched in 2006 by the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union of HCM City, the Outstanding Young Citizens award honours individuals under 35 with exceptional achievements, strong social responsibility and positive community impact.

In 2025, the title was awarded to 12 outstanding young citizens for their contributions to the city across various fields.

The recognition comes as Youth Month activities continue across the city, serving not only to honour outstanding contributions but also to encourage young people to take action, promote creativity and strengthen civic responsibility in building a dynamic and sustainable HCM City.

Among the honourees are young scientists, social activists, doctors, athletes and public security officers whose work reflects the spirit of dedication and innovation that Youth Month aims to inspire.

Young talent driving innovation and social responsibility

Among the Outstanding Young Citizens recognised in 2025, Dr Mai Ngọc Xuân Đạt, 34, a researcher at the Institute of Advanced Materials Technology under Việt Nam National University-HCM City, represents a new generation of scientists applying advanced technologies to improve healthcare.

Specialising in nanomaterials for targeted cancer treatment, Đạt focuses on enhancing chemotherapy effectiveness while reducing harmful side effects on healthy tissue.

“Chemotherapy is widely used, but the biggest challenge is that drugs also affect healthy tissue,” Đạt said.

Driven by a strong sense of social responsibility, he believes scientific research should ultimately serve people and contribute to national development.

“I hope my research can help improve treatment outcomes and bring more hope to cancer patients in the future,” he said.

Lê Nguyễn Bảo Ngọc, 25, Miss Intercontinental 2022 and director of Gen Zero Social Enterprise, has used her influence to promote environmental awareness and youth-led climate initiatives.

Through educational programmes, community campaigns and sustainability projects, she encourages young people to take practical actions for the environment.

“The biggest responsibility of young people today is proactiveness. When each person acts, even in small ways, positive values will spread throughout society,” she said.

Gen Zero would continue to serve as a platform connecting young people and turning climate ideas into practical solutions, she added.

In the healthcare sector, Dr Nròng K’Duy Py, 29, an ethnic K'Ho people and deputy head of the intensive care unit at Nhân Ái (Humane) Hospital, the biggest HIV/AIDS hospital in Việt Nam, has devoted his career to caring for HIV/AIDS patients and disadvantaged communities.

Working directly with vulnerable patients has shaped his approach to medical research and treatment.

“The initiatives and research we carry out come directly from the needs of patients we see every day,” he said, stressing that teamwork and continuous professional improvement are key to improving treatment quality.

He added that he would continue working with colleagues to provide better care for patients, particularly those in difficult circumstances.

Dedication to public service and national pride

National pencak silat athlete Nguyễn Tấn Sang, 27, represents young sports talents bringing pride to HCM City and Việt Nam through international competitions.

Having competed in major regional and global tournaments, Sang said representing the country is both an honour and a responsibility.

“At difficult moments in competition, I remind myself that I am representing Việt Nam,” he said, adding that the support of coaches, family and fans motivates him to overcome pressure and strive for victory.

Meanwhile, Captain Trịnh Hải Thắng, 34, from the Criminal Technical Department of HCM City Police works behind the scenes to ensure public safety through forensic science.

As a forensic chemical expert involved in analysing evidence and supporting criminal investigations, he emphasised the importance of precision and responsibility in every case.

“Forensic science requires absolute dedication and accuracy because each piece of evidence contributes to justice and social order,” Thắng said.

He noted that young officers must continuously improve their professional skills to meet increasingly complex security challenges.

As Youth Month continues with volunteer campaigns, innovation programmes and community activities across the city, these outstanding young citizens stand as vivid examples of dedication and commitment.

Their stories reflect the aspirations of HCM City’s youth and highlight the important role of young people in building a modern, dynamic and sustainable city for the future. — VNS