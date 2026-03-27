World specialists gather in Việt Nam to talk about medicinal plants and natural products

GIA LAI — Scientists from around the world have converged in Việt Nam for a major symposium on medicinal plants and natural products, underscoring the country’s growing role in advancing research and international collaboration in the field.

More than 120 delegates, including professors, scientists, young researchers and PhD students from 14 countries, are attending Rencontres du Vietnam: The Second Vietnam International Symposium on Medicinal Plants and Natural Products (MPNP2026).

The event is jointly organised by Rencontres du Vietnam, the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education and the Asian Federation of Biotechnology Vietnam. The symposium is being held at ICISE in Quy Nhơn Nam Ward, Gia Lai Province from March 26 to 28.

MPNP is a biennial scientific conference series. The inaugural symposium, held in 2024, attracted nearly 120 delegates from 13 countries, creating a vital foundation for connecting and developing research networks in the field of medicinal plants and natural products.

MPNP2026 focuses primarily on various aspects of medicinal plant biology at the agronomic and molecular levels, the progression of plant-derived extracts, molecules and foods, as well as the establishment of Vietnamese and global public-private networks.

“The conference aims to provide an interdisciplinary platform for all delegates to present research results, share experiences and discuss the most recent innovations, trends and concerns, as well as practical challenges encountered and solutions adopted in the field of medicinal plant biology and advanced innovation in natural products,” said Chair of the Organising Committee, Nguyễn Thị Kiều Oanh from the University of Science and Technology of Hanoi.

At MPNP2026, nearly 90 reports are being presented across plenary, parallel and poster sessions. The content focuses primarily on various aspects of medicinal plant biology, ranging from agronomy to molecular biology, the research and development of plant-derived extracts, compounds and foods, as well as the promotion of public-private partnership networks between Việt Nam and the international community.

According to Nguyễn Thị Kiều Oanh, the presenters represent 14 countries, including Israel, South Korea, France, the United States, Canada, Việt Nam, India, Indonesia, Algeria, Laos, South Africa, the Philippines, Belgium and Tanzania, as well as many universities, research institutes and industry partners.

“So, I do hope that all participants of MPNP2026 will achieve fruitful results by the end of the workshop. I believe that the discussions, presentations and interactions throughout this event will inspire new perspectives and open doors to future cooperation,” she added.

"Gia Lai Province possesses significant potential for developing standardised medicinal plant cultivation zones. Local authorities consistently encourage research initiatives aimed at leveraging this inherent potential to drive local and regional economic development,” said Deputy Director of the Provincial Department of Science and Technology Nguyễn Hữu Hà.

“Furthermore, we are currently establishing a key biotechnology research centre to enhance research, technology transfer and the practical application of biotechnology.”

MPNP2026 is organised within the framework of the opening week of the National Tourism Year – Gia Lai 2026. This integration helps bridge the gap between science and tourism development, promotes Việt Nam’s national image and affirms the country’s growing importance in global research and development of medicinal plants and natural products.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 80 per cent of the global population relies on medicinal plants for health care and disease prevention. This growing interest in natural remedies and plant-based compounds is driving innovation in medicine, shifting the focus towards health maintenance, wellness and preventative care, an increasingly important global trend.

Việt Nam, located in Southeast Asia within the tropical zone, possesses diverse climatic and geographical conditions that are highly conducive to the growth and development of medicinal plants.

Out of approximately 12,000 plant species found in the country, around 4,000 have been traditionally used in ethnomedicine.

Thanks to this rich biodiversity and long-standing cultural practices, Việt Nam is recognised as one of the 15 key countries on the global map of medicinal plants. The nation’s diverse flora and fauna provide a wide range of species with high therapeutic and economic value.

When combined with the indigenous knowledge of 54 ethnic groups, the country holds significant potential for sustainably harnessing and enhancing the value of medicinal plants. These resources can be developed into quality products for both domestic use and international export.

However, in recent years, climate change and environmental degradation due to unsustainable development have posed growing challenges to the conservation and use of natural resources. These issues underscore the need for more scientific and sustainable approaches in the development, preservation and innovation of medicinal plants and natural products in Việt Nam and around the world. — VNS