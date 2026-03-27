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HCM City orders urgent Thanh Đa landslide review

March 27, 2026 - 16:32
Authorities have been ordered to urgently review landslide prevention works on Thanh Đa Peninsula and prepare round-the-clock staffing to respond to any emergencies ahead of the 2026 rainy season.
Residents cope with floodwater inside a small shop in HCM City as early seasonal rains cause localised inundation. —Photo: dantri.com.vn

HCM CITY — Authorities have been ordered to urgently review landslide prevention works on Thanh Đa Peninsula and prepare round-the-clock staffing to respond to any emergencies ahead of the 2026 rainy season.

The municipal People’s Committee has issued directives to departments, agencies and localities on key measures to ensure the safety of irrigation infrastructure and disaster prevention efforts in this area that has been marked for a modern urban residence project but development has stalled for three decades.

The latest instructions focus on reviewing and inspecting high-risk landslide areas as well as ongoing projects, enabling timely solutions to be put in place.

The municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment has been tasked with leading field inspections in coordination with relevant units to comprehensively assess the condition of irrigation systems. Vulnerable sections – including embankments, river dykes and silted or degraded canals – must be identified, with proposals made for reinforcement and repairs.

City authorities have also called for regular monitoring and acceleration of irrigation, dyke and reservoir projects to ensure structural safety during the upcoming rainy season.

The Department of Construction has been assigned to urgently review and report on the progress of the Thanh Đa Peninsula anti-landslide project, covering multiple sections and reinforcement works along the Sài Gòn River at discharge points. Any obstacles must be identified and addressed through appropriate recommendations.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation Works Management and Operation Centre has been instructed to strictly comply with regulations on dam and reservoir safety, expedite construction progress and carry out maintenance on deteriorating structures. The unit is also required to work with local authorities to handle violations within protected corridors.

Operators must develop water storage plans to ensure safety for both infrastructure and downstream areas while meeting water supply demands for production and daily use. Staffing arrangements for continuous monitoring and operation must be maintained, even in the absence of heavy rainfall.

The city has also stressed the need for constant monitoring at key facilities, early detection of risks and proactive responses. Testing of flood discharge systems and technical inspections must be conducted to ensure readiness in all scenarios.

Local administrations have been directed to review and redefine the boundaries of public land under their management, identify encroachments or misuse within protection corridors, and take prompt action against violations.

In addition, the municipal government has tasked the management board of Côn Đảo National Park with urgently addressing issues at the Đất Dốc dam system, including repairing subsidence and defects to ensure flood resilience and safety in 2026. — VNS

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