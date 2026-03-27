Seven Vietnamese universities ranked globally by subject

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has a record seven universities featured in the 2026 QS World University Rankings by Subject, up three from last year, reflecting the country’s growing presence in global higher education.

The ranking, published by higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds, covers five major fields: arts and humanities, engineering and technology, life sciences and medicine, natural sciences, and social sciences and management.

Among Vietnamese institutions, the private Văn Lang University (based in HCM City) ranks 260th in arts and humanities, while Duy Tân University (also in HCM City) continues to perform strongly in engineering and technology, placed 346th globally. Việt Nam National University–HCM City (VNU–HCM City) leads the country in natural sciences and social sciences and management.

By subject, 13 Vietnamese higher education institutions are ranked across 23 subjects, up four institutions year-on-year. First-time entrants include the Industrial University of HCM City, British University Việt Nam, Việt Nam National University of Agriculture, and Foreign Trade University (all in Hà Nội).

This year, law education entered the rankings for the first time, while subjects such as computer science, chemistry, environmental sciences, and linguistics saw improved positions.

VNU–HCM City appears in 14 subjects this year, including 13 in the global top 500. Việt Nam National University–Hà Nội (VNU–Hà Nội) has 13 ranked subjects, 10 of which are in the top 500.

Việt Nam also recorded two subjects in the global top 100: Art and Design at Văn Lang University and Hospitality and Leisure Management at Duy Tân University.

The 2026 rankings are based on data from more than 1,900 institutions across 100 countries, making this the largest edition to date. — VNS