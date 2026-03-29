Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

HCM City restricts traffic at key export zone gateway, disruption fears mount

March 29, 2026 - 08:51
HCM City has imposed temporary traffic restrictions at a key southern gateway leading to the city’s largest export processing hub, raising concerns over congestion and supply chain disruptions.

 

Traffic moves slowly along Bến Nghé Street near the entrance to Tân Thuận Export Processing Zone, where road damage has prompted temporary restrictions for repairs. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — Hồ Chí Minh City has imposed temporary traffic restrictions at a key southern gateway leading to the city’s largest export processing hub, raising concerns over congestion and supply chain disruptions.

Authorities said motorbikes and private cars will be restricted from entering Bến Nghé Street and surrounding areas of the Tân Thuận Export Processing Zone for 10 days, from Sunday (March 29) to Tuesday (April 8), to facilitate urgent road repairs.

The restrictions cover critical access points including Tân Thuận Bridge 1, Huỳnh Tấn Phát Street and Lưu Trọng Lư Street, a heavily trafficked corridor serving ports, industrial zones, and thousands of daily commuters.

Traffic police have rolled out multiple diversion routes via arterial roads such as Nguyễn Văn Linh Boulevard and Nguyễn Tất Thành Street, warning that adjustments will be made depending on real-time traffic conditions.

The move follows mounting damage on Bến Nghé Street, where potholes and surface degradation have worsened in recent weeks, causing repeated congestion and safety risks near port entrances.

The affected area is one of the city’s busiest logistics gateways, linking industrial parks and cargo terminals in the south with the urban core.

Disruptions are expected to impact both commuter flows and freight movement during the repair period.

Officials said traffic forces will be deployed to manage flows and minimise disruption, but they urged road users to avoid the area and follow alternative routes where possible.— VNS 

see also

More on this story

Society

Students get medical scholarships

Lifestart Foundation (Australia), a non-governmental organisation, has recently awarded a new round of prestigious Medicine, Pharmacy and Residency Scholarships to 18 exceptionally talented students from extremely disadvantaged backgrounds in central Việt Nam.
Society

When technology becomes new language of youth

Amid rapid digital transformation across sectors, forming a “digital citizen” generation is not just a goal, it's becoming reality. With proactive, creative spirits and quick adaptability, youth are turning digital transformation from policy to action, from vision to concrete life values.
Society

Layers of life in Hà Nội's old blocks

Amid Hà Nội’s changing skyline, old apartment blocks remain a living heritage and a defining feature of the city. Beyond their faded walls, they are still full of life and memories. From long-time residents to new arrivals, each adds a layer to a space where past and present meet.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom