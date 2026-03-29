HCM City restricts traffic at key export zone gateway, disruption fears mount

HCM CITY — Hồ Chí Minh City has imposed temporary traffic restrictions at a key southern gateway leading to the city’s largest export processing hub, raising concerns over congestion and supply chain disruptions.

Authorities said motorbikes and private cars will be restricted from entering Bến Nghé Street and surrounding areas of the Tân Thuận Export Processing Zone for 10 days, from Sunday (March 29) to Tuesday (April 8), to facilitate urgent road repairs.

The restrictions cover critical access points including Tân Thuận Bridge 1, Huỳnh Tấn Phát Street and Lưu Trọng Lư Street, a heavily trafficked corridor serving ports, industrial zones, and thousands of daily commuters.

Traffic police have rolled out multiple diversion routes via arterial roads such as Nguyễn Văn Linh Boulevard and Nguyễn Tất Thành Street, warning that adjustments will be made depending on real-time traffic conditions.

The move follows mounting damage on Bến Nghé Street, where potholes and surface degradation have worsened in recent weeks, causing repeated congestion and safety risks near port entrances.

The affected area is one of the city’s busiest logistics gateways, linking industrial parks and cargo terminals in the south with the urban core.

Disruptions are expected to impact both commuter flows and freight movement during the repair period.

Officials said traffic forces will be deployed to manage flows and minimise disruption, but they urged road users to avoid the area and follow alternative routes where possible.— VNS