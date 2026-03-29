Vietnamese youth in Russia promote volunteer spirit during Youth Month

MOSCOW — Vietnamese students and young people in St. Petersburg have organised a series of meaningful activities during Youth Month to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931–2026), spreading the spirit of dynamism and creativity among Vietnamese youth abroad.

Since early March, sports, cultural and educational activities have attracted Vietnamese students from more than 20 universities in St. Petersburg, along with local officials and guests interested in Vietnamese culture.

Highlights included a documentary screening on President Hồ Chí Minh and a ceremony reviewing the Union’s 95-year history at Herzen State Pedagogical University.

Participants also laid flowers at the Hồ Chí Minh Institute of St. Petersburg State University and the Hồ Chí Minh Monument, with more than 160 young people and representatives of organisations attending to honour the late leader and reaffirm the ideals of Vietnamese youth overseas.

A roundtable on Việt Nam’s youth development strategy was also held at the Russia–Vietnam Cultural Centre of Herzen State Pedagogical University, bringing together Russian and Vietnamese scholars. Discussions focused on the role of youth in national development.

The activities highlighted the active role of Vietnamese youth in promoting cultural exchange and strengthening the Việt Nam–Russia friendship. — VNS