Old man recycles wheels, turning dreams into motion

NINH BÌNH — At 79, Lê Trọng Kính is still keeping the wheels of hope in motion, spending his days bent over rusted bicycle frames, his grease-stained hands restoring old bikes and helping carry the dreams of hundreds of disadvantaged students to school.

His journey has spanned more than two decades, beginning after his retirement in Trung Sơn Ward in the northern province of Ninh Bình.

Kính’s modest home has long since become a unique workshop, filled with bicycle frames, wheel rims and spare parts he collects from scrap dealers.

Drawing on the skills of a seasoned mechanic and the dedication of an educator, he carefully dismantles, derusts, repaints and reassembles what others discard, turning them into sturdy, gleaming bicycles.

Previously, Kính worked at the Việt Nam–Soviet Vocational College of Electromechanics in the province, now the College of Agricultural Mechanics and Environment.

During his working years, he nurtured a passion for vintage bicycles, often buying, repairing and collecting them.

After retiring, he noticed that many families were discarding old bicycles and began collecting and refurbishing them, initially for his grandchildren’s use.

A turning point came during a trip to a mountainous area, where he personally handed over one of his restored bicycles to a disadvantaged child.

Watching the child beam with joy while awkwardly pedalling those first turns, Kính realised the deeper value of his work.

From that moment on, he devoted himself to reviving old bicycles, seeing it as a way to give disadvantaged children not just transport but hope and motivation.

Restoring each bicycle requires significant time and effort, particularly when it comes to sourcing replacement parts for older models.

Nevertheless, Kính patiently perfects every detail, personally repainting and thoroughly checking each bike before handing it over.

His meaningful work has inspired others to donate their old bicycles.

Over more than 20 years, he has given away hundreds of refurbished bikes to students in need.

Passing on a legacy of compassion

Beyond his quiet dedication, Kính and his family have worked to spread values of kindness and social responsibility.

He and his wife have four children, three sons and a daughter, all of whom are grown and are actively engaged in community activities.

His wife, Nguyễn Thị Năm, said the family has always prioritised moral education, leading by example in their daily lives.

Following that tradition, their daughter, teacher Lê Hải Yến, plays an active role in charitable work as the head of the Tâm Đức Club.

In recent years, the club has organised numerous community initiatives, connecting donors with disadvantaged individuals across the province as well as in remote and mountainous areas.

During outreach trips, the bicycles restored by Kính have become particularly meaningful gifts, helping ease students’ journeys to school.

Đinh Thị Lượng, head of Residential Group 5 in the ward, said that while bicycles are a common means of transport, they remain a distant dream for many underprivileged students.

The practical gifts not only support education but also embody the spirit of community solidarity, she said.

Kính’s example has helped spread positive values, becoming an inspiration for younger generations to follow. — VNS