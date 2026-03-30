Ministry of Health provides information on SARS-CoV-2 variant BA.3.2

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s health authorities have moved to reassure the public after placing the SARS-CoV-2 variant BA.3.2 under monitoring, stressing that current evidence points to a low risk and no signs of more severe illness.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Sunday classified BA.3.2 as a variant under monitoring, citing assessments by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The WHO assesses the public health risk posed by BA.3.2 as low compared with currently circulating Omicron lineages.

First detected in South Africa on November 22, 2024, BA.3.2 has shown some changes in antigenic characteristics and potential immune evasion in laboratory settings, according to available data.

However, there is no evidence to date that the variant causes more severe disease or leads to increased hospitalisations or deaths.

The WHO also notes that existing COVID-19 vaccines remain effective at preventing severe illness and death.

The MoH said it will continue to monitor global developments and circulating variants, while directing preventive health systems and treatment facilities to maintain surveillance, enable early detection, assess risks and remain ready to respond as needed.

It advised the public not to panic but also not to be complacent, urging people to monitor their health, practise good personal hygiene and seek medical attention if symptoms suggestive of infection appear, particularly among the elderly, those with underlying conditions, pregnant women and other high-risk groups. — VNS