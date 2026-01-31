Vice President presents Tết gifts to social beneficiaries in An Giang

AN GIANG — Vice State President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân on January 31 led a working delegation to An Giang province to visit, present gifts, and extend Lunar New Year greetings to Vietnamese heroic mothers, policy beneficiary families, workers, and armed forces in the locality.

The delegation presented 600 gift packages to policy families, poor households, and disadvantaged workers, and provided VNĐ200 million (US$7,700) in support for underprivileged children in the province.

Local leaders briefed Xuân on An Giang’s socio-economic development in 2025, noting that the province fulfilled 24 of the 26 targets set by the provincial People’s Council. Its economic growth reached 8.39 per cent, the highest in the Mekong Delta and ranking 14th nationwide.

Infrastructure projects serving APEC 2027 are being vigorously implemented, with 21 key projects totalling VNĐ119 trillion. Public investment disbursement surpassed VNĐ2.6 trillion, exceeding 64% of the annual plan.

Commending these achievements, the Vice President urged An Giang to fully tap its resources and potential to make breakthroughs, become a fairly developed province in the region, and a national marine economic centre closely linked with the prompt implementation of the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.

She expressed her delight at the province’s changes and improvements in people’s livelihoods, as well as the solidarity of the Party organisation, authorities, and people in promoting socio-economic development and safeguarding national defence and security.

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, the Year of the Horse 2026, she extended her best wishes to local residents and hoped they would continue to accompany local authorities in effectively implementing movements to build, protect, and develop the homeland.

Visiting armed forces units stationed in An Giang, Xuân highlighted the province’s strategic importance, with a 200-kilometre coastline and a 148-kilometre land border.

She praised officers and soldiers for their contributions to defence and security, and requested the forces focus on five strategic task groups, including firmly grasping the Resolution of the 14th Party Congress, ensuring early and proactive defence, strengthening coordination, enhancing combat readiness for the 16th National Assembly election and APEC 2027, promoting “skillful mass mobilisation” and “army-people Tết,” especially in border and island areas, and intensifying defence diplomacy and efforts to have the European Council’s "yellow card" warning regarding Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing removed in 2026.

During the trip, the Vice President offered incense at memorial site for heroes, martyrs, and meritorious individuals in Rach Gia ward and the President Tôn Đức Thắng Memorial Site, and presented Tết gifts to staff of the memorial area, and disadvantaged households. — VNA/VNS