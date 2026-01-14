Six severe fireworks-related injuries treated in first week of 2026

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam-Germany Friendship Hospital in Hà Nội has treated six emergency cases involving fireworks-related explosions in the first few days of this year, with several patients sustaining multiple life-threatening injuries.

The hospital said during the 2026 New Year holiday, it received a particularly serious case involving a 15-year-old boy from the northern province of Thái Nguyên.

The patient was admitted with extensive trauma caused by a firework blast, including severe crushing injuries to both hands and burns to the face, lower legs and the front of his chest, with his life at risk and a high likelihood of long-term disability.

Upon admission, doctors at the hospital urgently assessed the injuries and activated a multidisciplinary emergency response.

Specialist teams in intensive care, orthopaedics, burns and ophthalmology were mobilised simultaneously to treat the patient.

Emergency resuscitation, pain control, infection prevention and efforts to preserve as much function as possible were immediately implemented in a race to save his life.

Another patient is a 31-year-old man from the northern province of Hưng Yên.

The patient was transferred from a lower-level facility with complex multiple injuries, including an open head wound, a subdural haematoma, severe maxillofacial trauma with fractures of the jaw and cheekbones, a broken nose and injuries to both eyes.

The hospital activated its 'red alert' protocol, deploying three specialised surgical teams in neurosurgery, maxillofacial surgery and ophthalmology, to carry out emergency treatment at the same time.

A third case involved a 61-year-old man also from Hưng Yên Province, who was admitted with complex facial trauma, eye injuries and extensive burns covering the skin on his face and neck.

Under the direction of Associate Professor Nguyễn Hồng Hà, head of the Department of Maxillofacial, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the emergency surgical team promptly performed bone fixation and reconstructive procedures to treat the facial injuries, aiming to preserve function and restore appearance.

Thanks to timely transfer and emergency intervention, the patient is now conscious and his mental state is gradually stabilising following surgery and intensive treatment.

Severe injuries

Associate Professor Lưu Quang Thùy, director of the hospital’s Centre for Anaesthesia and Surgical Intensive Care, said injuries caused by firework explosions are often extremely severe and progress rapidly.

Many patients arrive in shock, with respiratory failure and massive blood loss, requiring immediate resuscitation and emergency anaesthesia, he said.

“Surgery is not only about saving lives, but is also a race to minimise long-term disabilities. In reality, even when patients survive, many are left with lifelong consequences.”

Nguyễn Hoàng Quân, from the hospital’s Department of Upper Limb Surgery and Sports Medicine, warned that social media continues to circulate instructions on making homemade fireworks using readily available materials, posing an exceptionally high risk of serious accidents.

In practice, the number of fireworks-related injuries tends to rise sharply in the run-up to the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Doctors also noted that in several cases, patients or family members were not truthful about the cause of the injuries, claiming they resulted from exploding mini gas canisters.

However, based on clinical examinations and injury patterns, including the presence of dust and foreign debris characteristic of fireworks, doctors determined that the injuries were inconsistent with ordinary domestic accidents.

Experts said such concealment often stems from fear of legal consequences, but it can compromise diagnosis, treatment and the accuracy of injury surveillance data.

The hospital has urged the public, particularly teenagers and parents, to strictly refrain from manufacturing, trading, storing or using fireworks.

Beyond the extremely high risk of serious injury and loss of life, such activities are illegal and may result in administrative penalties or criminal prosecution under current regulations.— VNS