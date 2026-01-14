HCM City turns vacant land areas into flower parks for Tết

HCM CITY — HCM City is turning vacant lands into temporary flower parks for Tết (Lunar New Year) in mid-February.

According to its Department of Agriculture and Environment, nine land plots in Bến Thành, Tân Định, Cầu Ông Lãnh, Nhiêu Lộc, Bàn Cờ, Xuân Hoà and Sài Gòn wards are being repurposed as green spaces for the upcoming holidays by inviting private businesses.

This public-private approach allows for rapid urban improvement without straining public resources, with the Government only acting as a regulator to safeguard public interest and safety.

Besides, many businesses and land owners are assisting by removing temporary fences and clearing sites, paving the way for landscaping and installing flower gardens and urban greenery for the public to enjoy.

For the public, these additional green spaces are essential, providing easy access and a safe environment for both the elderly and children.

Nguyễn Minh Tân, a resident of Tân Định Ward, said using vacant plots as temporary parks is a good way to ease holiday overcrowding in a few select places.

It shows that the city is listening to its people and avoiding land waste, he said.

According to Trần Lan Anh of Xuân Hoà Ward, greenery and decorations should be prioritised over large events to minimise traffic disruption.

Trần Quang Thắng, a member of the city People’s Council, said that expanding green spaces, especially in the city centre, is the right move.

Removing fences around abandoned lands helps improve the city’s look, creates space for people during Tết and prevents land from being wasted, he added. — VNS