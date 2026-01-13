Politics & Law
Home Society

HCM City to launch construction of over 5,500 social housing units in January

January 13, 2026 - 21:19
According to HCM City’s department of construction, three social housing construction projects are expected to launch this January to build 5,568 total housing units.
A social housing project in An Lạc Ward in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — Hồ Chí Minh City expects to launch three social housing construction projects featuring a total of 5,568 units on January 19, according to the city Department of construction.

This includes ‘Social Housing - Zone 3 Định Hoà’ (Phase 1), a complex of three apartment blocks with 20 floors each in an area of 9,515sq.m.

The project contains 1,178 social housing units accommodating 1,350 people.

‘Social Housing - Zone 4 Định Hòa’, with 3,190 units and a population of about 3,681 people, built on an area of 25,701sq.m, includes eight apartment blocks with 20 floors, with a floor area of 182,848sq.m.

The Mỹ Xuân B1 social housing complex, with a total investment of about VNĐ850 billion, has 1,200 units built on an area of 34,260sq.m, including three apartment blocks with 15 floors.

HCM City plans to sell over 17,000 new social houses in 2026.

The city authorities are focusing on operating solutions to push the progress of projects and prioritise completing investment procedures for 47 approved projects, with a scale of about 34,000 units.

The city sold 13,040 social houses last year, which increased the city’s total number of sold social housing units in the 2021 - 2025 period to 18,143. — VNS

Society

Bringing heroines to life with AR

A group of students from FPT University is transforming the way children learn history. By combining augmented reality with storytelling, Vietnamese Female Heroes brings legendary women from Vietnam’s past to life on the screen through vivid animations and sound. Designed specifically for young readers, the project makes history interactive, memorable, and inspiring, helping children connect with their national heritage freshly and excitingly.

