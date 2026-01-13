HCM City to launch construction of over 5,500 social housing units in January

HCM CITY — Hồ Chí Minh City expects to launch three social housing construction projects featuring a total of 5,568 units on January 19, according to the city Department of construction.

This includes ‘Social Housing - Zone 3 Định Hoà’ (Phase 1), a complex of three apartment blocks with 20 floors each in an area of 9,515sq.m.

The project contains 1,178 social housing units accommodating 1,350 people.

‘Social Housing - Zone 4 Định Hòa’, with 3,190 units and a population of about 3,681 people, built on an area of 25,701sq.m, includes eight apartment blocks with 20 floors, with a floor area of 182,848sq.m.

The Mỹ Xuân B1 social housing complex, with a total investment of about VNĐ850 billion, has 1,200 units built on an area of 34,260sq.m, including three apartment blocks with 15 floors.

HCM City plans to sell over 17,000 new social houses in 2026.

The city authorities are focusing on operating solutions to push the progress of projects and prioritise completing investment procedures for 47 approved projects, with a scale of about 34,000 units.

The city sold 13,040 social houses last year, which increased the city’s total number of sold social housing units in the 2021 - 2025 period to 18,143. — VNS