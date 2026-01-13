'Not Alone' Campaign: Over 8 million students, teachers, parents equipped with online safety skills

HÀ NỘI — More than eight million students, teachers and parents nationwide have gained essential knowledge and skills on online safety through training programmes, extracurricular activities and innovative learning formats under the 'Not Alone – Together for Online Safety' Campaign.

Implemented from October 6 to November 30, 2025, the campaign’s achievements were also reflected in its impressive outreach. On social media platforms, 'Not Alone' generated more than 1.5 billion views and reached over 40 million people, with the participation of more than 1,000 key opinion leaders.

Millions of creative contents using hashtags such as #khongmotminh and #NiemTinSo attracted strong community engagement.

The campaign was also implemented at more than 6,100 schools and over 113,000 classes across 34 provinces and cities, with the direct involvement of over 2,500 experts.

Community-based activities left a strong impression, including the 'Not Alone' Online Safety Festival, which welcomed nearly 100,000 visitors, a school talent mini-show involving almost 200 students from seven schools in Hà Nội, and a 'Not Alone' music gala that attracted more than 15 million online views.

The closing ceremony of the campaign was held on Sunday at Hoàng Mai Star School in Hà Nội, marking the end of a large-scale nationwide communication and education initiative aimed at raising awareness and protecting children and adolescents in the digital environment.

The campaign was initiated by the Digital Trust Alliance, under the patronage of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Education and Training, and the Ministry of Health.

After more than two months of implementation, the campaign generated strong and wide-ranging impacts both online and within communities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Tiến Cường, Head of Division 3 of the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention (A05) under the Ministry of Public Security, stressed the importance of companionship in protecting children online.

“A child standing alone in cyberspace is extremely small and vulnerable. They can't and shouldn't have to face risks, traps and dangers by themselves,” he said.

Drawing on data from the National Child Protection Hotline 111 and close cooperation with psychological, legal and investigative experts, the campaign developed a practical set of online safety guidelines that go to the core of common online fraud schemes, according to Cường.

He identified three typical tactics used in online scams: creating fear to control emotions, psychological manipulation to build trust, and luring victims into behavioural control. These warning signs were systematised into easy-to-understand materials to help young users recognise risks and know how to disengage safely.

At the ceremony, the organisers honoured outstanding individuals, organisations and artists for their active contributions in spreading the campaign’s message and their positive influence on the community.

Representatives of the Digital Trust Alliance affirmed that the campaign will continue in 2026, with a stronger focus on preventing online abuse through creative communication initiatives, toward building a safer, more humane and trustworthy digital space for future generations. — VNA/VNS