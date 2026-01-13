Bringing heroines to life with AR

A group of students from FPT University is transforming the way children learn history. By combining augmented reality with storytelling, Vietnamese Female Heroes brings legendary women from Vietnam’s past to life on the screen through vivid animations and sound. Designed specifically for young readers, the project makes history interactive, memorable, and inspiring, helping children connect with their national heritage freshly and excitingly.
The Ministry of Construction has ordered the Mỹ Thuận Project Management Board and contractors to urgently accelerate work on unfinished sections of the Cần Thơ-Cà Mau expressway, warning that continued delays could jeopardise traffic safety and disrupt operations on the key Mekong Delta transport corridor.