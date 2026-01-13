Police announce temporary traffic diversions to serve 14th National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — To ensure order and traffic safety for the 14th National Party Congress, the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security has created temporary traffic diversions in certain areas of Hà Nội.

Under the plan, drivers in the capital's inner city area will follow temporary traffic diversions that have been published in a notice from the Hà Nội City Police.

For the outer city areas and inter-provincial routes leading to Hà Nội, they will follow a plan as outlined below.

From 6 to 8am, 10.30 to 11.30am, 1 to 2pm, and 4 to 6pm on the days of the congress, vehicles with a total permitted load of 10,000kg or more and passenger cars with 45 seats or more (except vehicles serving the Congress, vehicles with protection badges, vehicles of forces on duty, fixed-route passenger transport vehicles, sanitation vehicles and breakdown response vehicles) will be temporarily prohibited from travelling on the following routes and sections:

From northern provinces (Phú Thọ, Tuyên Quang, Lào Cai, Lạng Sơn, Thái Nguyên and Cao Bằng) to northwestern provinces (Sơn La, the former Hòa Bình Province area) and vice versa:

Vehicles should divert from Sơn Tây junction (on National Highway 32), Bình Xuyên - IC3 interchange (Hà Nội – Lào Cai Expressway) or the junction of National Highway 2A and 2C in Tề Lỗ Commune, Phú Thọ Province (on National Highway 2) to bypass the route heading toward central Hà Nội areas.

They can follow the route: Vĩnh Thịnh Bridge → National Highway 21A → National Highway 6 or Hòa Lạc - Hòa Bình Expressway to reach former Hòa Bình Province and the northwest provinces.

From northern provinces to northeastern provinces (Bắc Ninh, Lạng Sơn) and vice versa:

Vehicles should divert from the Võ Văn Kiệt - National Highway 2 Intersection (National Highway 2 route), the Phù Lỗ overpass intersection (National Highway 3 route) and the intersection with National Highway 18 in Yên Phong commune, Bắc Ninh Province (Hà Nội – Thái Nguyên expressway route).

They can follow National Highway 18 → National Highway 1A (Hà Nội – Bắc Giang expressway) to access the northeastern provinces.

From northwestern provinces to southern provinces and vice versa:

Vehicles should divert from the Sơn Tây junction (National Highway 32 route), the Hòa Lạc intersection (Thăng Long Avenue route) and the Xuân Mai junction (National Highway 6 route).

They should go towards National Highway 21A → Hồ Chí Minh Road to access the southern provinces.

From southern provinces to northwestern provinces or eastern provinces (Hưng Yên, Hải Phòng, the former Nam Định Province area) and vice versa:

Drivers should follow routes via Hồ Chí Minh Road, National Highway 21A → to the northwestern provinces or National Highway 10, National Highway 21B, National Highway 38 → Yên Lệnh Bridge → National Highway 39 → Phố Nối → National Highway 5 or Hà Nội – Hải Phòng Expressway to the eastern provinces.

The Traffic Police Department asks transport enterprises, drivers and vehicle owners when driving to minimise travel on the notified routes, sections and time periods of temporary prohibitions or vehicles.

Based on the congress programme and the operating times of delegations attending the congress, traffic police will adjust the timing of temporary prohibitions and restrictions on vehicles, organise traffic on routes and sections, and make announcements via mass media for public notices about travel.

All those using public roads are requested to strictly comply with road traffic order and safety regulations, stay in the correct lane, maintain safe distances and speeds and do not stop or park illegally.

When signalled by priority vehicles on duty, drivers must quickly reduce speed, pull over or stop on the right side of the road to give way to priority vehicles.

Drivers must obey the guidance of traffic police and other functional forces.

Before driving, residents should check vehicle safety techniques to ensure no incidents or accidents occur that obstruct traffic.

In addition, police will update traffic information and choose suitable times and routes during the congress.

Local traffic police will advise People's Committees of provinces and cities to direct departments, sectors and agencies to coordinate with traffic police and other forces to implement traffic order and safety and prevent and resolve traffic congestion.

The Traffic Police Department calls on agencies, transport enterprises, armed forces, officials, workers and drivers to support the traffic police forces in fulfilling their tasks. — VNS