HCMC traffic police keep close eye on unlicensed public buses ahead of Tết

HCM CITY — The HCM City traffic police are cracking down on pick-ups and drop-offs by buses at unauthorised spots and on unlicensed coaches during the runup to Tết (Lunar New Year) in mid-February.

A spokesperson for the police force said on Monday that transport businesses, especially passenger transport, would be inspected thoroughly.

Officers would penalise violations related to illegal ticket sales and pickup at unauthorised points, they said.

They would also check documents related to drivers, they said.

“People should contact bus companies to book tickets or go directly to bus stations to buy tickets, and should not board buses on the road.”

According to the Traffic Police Department, the city traffic police have handled nearly 2,200 violations related to passenger transport operations in the last three months of 2025. — VNS