Over 70 million motorbikes nationwide to face emissions standards testing

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has issued a sweeping new regulation tightening exhaust emissions standards for more than 70 million motorbikes and mopeds nationwide, marking a major step to curb pollution from personal transport and improve urban air quality.

The regulation is set out under Circular No.92/2025 of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and will take effect from June 30. It applies to motorbikes and mopeds currently operating on public roads, excluding vehicles managed by the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security.

The new standards are designed to control emissions from personal transport, a dominant source of pollution in many cities, and to support broader environmental protection efforts.

The circular sets four maximum permissible limits for key exhaust parameters, including hydrocarbons and carbon monoxide. These limits will be applied based on vehicle type, year of manufacture and technical condition, in line with the Government’s emissions control roadmap.

Under the regulation, emissions inspections for motorbikes and mopeds must be carried out at eligible inspection facilities certified by competent authorities in accordance with laws on road traffic order and safety.

Equipment used for emissions measurement must meet technical requirements under the national technical regulation governing facilities, equipment and locations of motor vehicle inspection centres and motorbike emissions testing facilities, while also complying with legal provisions on measurement standards.

The Ministry of Construction will act as the lead agency responsible for organising emissions inspections for motorbikes and mopeds participating in road traffic under existing regulations.

According to the Việt Nam Register, more than 70 million motorbikes and mopeds are currently in circulation nationwide.

It is estimated that around 5,000 eligible facilities will be needed to conduct motorbike emissions testing nationwide once the full roadmap is implemented.

While emissions testing for cars has been in place for many years and is regularly updated to meet new standards, inspections for motorbikes are regarded as a far greater challenge.

The Việt Nam Register said that, unlike cars, Việt Nam does not yet have a dedicated system of emissions testing facilities for motorbikes and mopeds, meaning infrastructure, human resources and equipment will need to be developed from the ground up.

The issuance of Circular No. 92/2025 is seen as an important step towards completing the system of environmental standards and technical regulations for road transport vehicles, providing a legal basis for tighter control of motorbike emissions in the years ahead. — VNS